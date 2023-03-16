State Sen. Gary Byrne congratulated the Lanesville Junior-Senior High School girls' basketball team on winning the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 1A Championship with Senate Resolution 23 at the Statehouse on Thursday.
Last month, the girls' basketball team won their first state championship in school history when they beat Bethany Christian Schools by a score of 61-40.
"It takes a lot of dedication and hard work from all team members to have a successful season, let alone to win a state championship," Byrne said. "I was happy to recognize the girls and their coach, Angie Hinton, on their first state title and wish them continued success."
