CLARK COUNTY — The ashes that Derrick Kessinger wore on a necklace as he stood outside of Clark Circuit Court No. 6 are not those of the woman he loves.
Kessinger, and his two young children, are among the multiple families that attended Tuesday's Evidentiary Hearing in the civil, class-action lawsuit filed against Lankford Family Funeral Home, Freedom Mortuary Services LLC and owner Randy Lankford.
"I just recently found out that the ashes around my neck is not my wife," he said, adding he had two other family members at the funeral home. "So why did (Lankford) leave my dad and my father-in-law rotting? (Then) he gave me the wrong ashes."
Tuesday's hearing is the second time Lankford has spoken publicly in the bizarre case.
Early last month law enforcement raided his funeral home in Jeffersonville. That investigation produced 31 bodies and the remains of 16 people. Officers said they were tipped off because neighbors complained of a smell near the building.
Lankford was in court Tuesday to hand over documents attorneys asked for in the civil case. He was not represented by an attorney at the hearing and said at a proceeding last month he approached seven attorneys for representation in the civil case, but each turned him down.
Lankford told the judge he gave the court banking information, information from his Facebook page, a copy of his lease agreement at 3106 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, and insurance information.
Lankford was to turn over information pertaining to the email address LankfordFamilyFH@Gmail.com, but said he couldn't because he doesn't have the password to that account and Jeffersonville Police have his cellphone.
Lankford told the court he tried to reset the password, but couldn't since it has two-factor authentication that he needs his cellphone to access.
The News and Tribune approached Lankford following the hearing and he said he didn't have any comment. He's due back in court next month.
Family members involved in the case said they're devastated.
Kessinger said he had three loved ones in the funeral home, his father, father-in-law and the mother of his children, Aeriell Barton.
The Jefferson County Kentucky Coroner's Office said Barton was shot and killed near Churchill Downs in Louisville in May, days before her 30th birthday.
She was at her father's home, right after he died, when she was killed.
"Lankford Family Funeral Home, that was the cheapest (for services,)" Kessinger said. "Now we know why."
He said he noticed something was wrong at the funeral home because of the smell.
"The smell was awful," Kessinger said. "I can't describe it."
Kessinger, along with other families, said they want to see Lankford charged criminally.
The News and Tribune spoke to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull following the hearing.
He said he's waiting on DNA testing that needs to occur in this case and that JPD is actively working on it.
"I am in contact with them on a regular basis to communicate about the status with that, how to best expedite that and how best to get to the point where I can make an ultimate review of the case to determine if any charges are appropriate and if so, what they are," he said. "I can tell you that the Jeffersonville Police Department is working on that. They are in contact with me and it's definitely something that will be reviewed at the first opportunity to see if charges are appropriate or not."
The affected families are also leaning on each other as this case moves forward.
Amanda Humphrey, whose father was one of the people found at the funeral home, said she plans to attend each hearing.
She and her brother Mark Humphrey were present on Tuesday.
"If (other families) need to reach out, (find me on) Facebook," she said. "I'm just one piece, maybe if we can lean on each other we can overcome."
