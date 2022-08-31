CLARK COUNTY — Jeffersonville business owner Randy Lankford is facing criminal charges almost two months after authorities raided his funeral home and found 31 bodies along with the cremated remains of 16 people.
He is facing three felony Level 6 theft charges and three misdemeanor theft charges in connection to the bizarre case.
Family members told the News and Tribune at Lankford’s civil hearings that they’d been waiting for criminal charges.
According to the court records, the felony charges said Lankford “did knowingly or intentionally exert unauthorized control over the property” of the cremated remains of three people, “with the intent to deprive (family members) of any part or the use or value of the property, said property of having a value of at least $750 and less than the value of $50,000.”
The misdemeanor charges are connected to three of the felony charges and allege Lankford “exerted unauthorized control” over the remains of two of the people in his care or the money given to him for the cremated remains with the intent to deprive the victims of any part of use or value of the property.
Lankford is facing two class action civil lawsuits from families who said he gave them the wrong remains or left them waiting for months while they waited to lay their loved ones to rest.
During the civil court proceedings Lankford said New Albany attorney George Streib had been retained to represent him if criminal charges are filed. He does not have an attorney representing him in the civil case.
Numerous agencies responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, located at 3106 Middle Road, and found the remains of nearly 50 deceased people on July 1.
Authorities said they were tipped off when neighbors reported a smell in the area.
The Jeffersonville Police Department, Clark County Coroner’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Clark County Emergency Management, Clark County Health Department, Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeffersonville Fire Department, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security have all been part of the case.
The News and Tribune will update this story.
