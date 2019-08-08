JEFFERSONVILLE — In a unified display of light, community workshops will be held over the next few weeks so participants can march in the Duke Energy Lantern Parade at the upcoming Steamboat Nights Festival.
The free workshops, to be held at the NoCo Arts District Arts Center, 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, will feature the construction of paper lanterns that will light up the parade at the festival, set for Aug. 31 at Big Four Station Park.
Participants will learn the art and ancient tradition of making paper and bamboo lanterns at the workshops, according to a Jeffersonville Arts Alliance news release. Local artists from the alliance, with support from the Jeffersonville Parks Department and Public Art Commission, will provide instruction and materials for crafting specific lantern designs at each workshop — a change from last year.
“This year we will have featured lantern designs and instruction on how to make them so that everyone gains confidence in their artistic abilities and has fun,” Abigail Richmer, president of the arts alliance, stated in the release.
There are a variety of designs to best fit all levels of skill, and all ages. Here is a schedule for the workshops:
• Family-Friendly Lantern Workshops (all ages)
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
Where: NoCo Arts Center, 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville
• Adults-Only Lantern Workshop (ages 18 and over)
When: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16
Where: NoCo Arts Center, 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville
• Steamboat Nights Festival Lantern Making Tent (all ages)
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 , 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31
Where: Big Four Station park
Once you’ve created your lantern, you’re ready to march in the Duke Energy Lantern Parade at 9 p.m. Saturday, August 31, during the festival. All ages are welcome.
Those interested in participating should visit the Eventbrite registration page at hwww.eventbrite.com/e/duke-energy-lantern-parade-registration-64750391163.
The mission of the Jeffersonville Arts Alliance (JAA) is to promote, encourage and instill an appreciation, creation, and collaboration of the arts in the city of Jeffersonville.
More information on the organization, including membership and events, can be found at www.jeffarts.org or on Facebook at Facebook.com/JeffersonvilleArtsAlliance.
