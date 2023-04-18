NEW ALBANY — The future is bright for SIGS Gymnastics, with 13 gymnasts qualifying for national competition. This is the largest contingent of athletes in SIGS’ 45-year history to qualify for national competition.
SIGS is a part of USA Gymnastics Region 5, consisting of gymnasts in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio. Only one other club qualified more Level 10s to Nationals this year.
“This is exciting for our SIGS’ families and our gym, but also for our Team Director, Tim, who has poured everything into our program and these athletes,” said Brittany Alexander, SIGS’ owner. She added that for most of the athletes who qualified, Tim had been their coach for most of their time in the sport.
“It’s gratifying to see all the hard work and dedication come to fruition like this. Some of these guys I taught a forward roll to, now they’re flipping and twisting multiple times in the air, and in a couple weeks they’ll be representing Indiana on a national stage. It’s very exciting,” said Tim Saxton, the Men’s Team Director.
Athletes train year-round, practicing 17-20 hours per week. The gymnastics season for SIGS athletes begins in the fall and concludes in the spring.
“Most of these guys have grown up together in the gym. Our athletes form a bond and friendships across school systems, ages, and programs. They are dedicated to their sport and good students as well,” Alexander said.
SIGS’ Level 9 and 10 team members who qualified for nationals include:
• Jackson Hosking, New Albany, Level 9
• Wyatt Moore, Floyds Knobs, Level 9
• Chandler Powell, Louisville, Level 9
• Liam Slotten, Elizabeth, Level 9
• Sam Applegate, Floyds Knobs, Level 10
• Hunter Etherton, Lebanon Junction, KY, Level 10
• Davin Higdon, Charlestown, Level 10
• Silas Hockensmith, Greenville, Level 10
• Jackson Korowin, Crestwood, KY, Level 10
• Blake Richardson, Sellersburg, Level 10
• Carter Sedlaczek, Floyds Knobs, Level 10
• Cameron Timberlake, Lanesville, Level 10
• Andrew Wrightsel, Louisville, KY, Level 10
Level 9 Eastern Nationals are in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 27-30; 79 Region 5 athletes qualified.
Level 10 Nationals are in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 11-14; 91 Region 5 athletes qualified.
For 12 seasons, Saxton has been at the helm of the SIGS Men’s Program. He joined SIGS full-time in 2011, is an NGJA nationally certified judge, and is the Indiana State Chair. Saxton grew up in Ohio, training and competing in Lancaster. He attended and competed for The Ohio State University and was a member of the 2002 and 2005 Big Ten Championship teams and 2002, 2003, and 2005 NCAA runners-up.
SIGS Sportsplex has been a community leader in gymnastics education in our region for more than 45 years. Conveniently located off Grant Line Road in New Albany, SIGS provides children gymnastics, trampoline, cheer tumbling, swimming instruction, and programs for play and learning through special events and birthday parties. Teams and recreational classes are available.
