SOUTHERN INDIANA — The latest labor report for the Louisville Metropolitan Statistical Area – which includes Floyd County and Clark County – showed positive signs.
The area's unemployment rate dropped from 6.5% in October to 5% in November, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statics report released Tuesday showed. The overall number of unemployed people declined by about 8,000 in November, dropping the amount of jobless workers in the area to about 33,000.
During the peak of the pandemic shutdowns in the spring, there were almost 109,000 workers labeled as unemployed.
“We continue to see an overall stabilization of the regional labor market,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
According to the BLS report, the metro area's labor force also grew by about 8,000 positions and stood at about 657,000 as of November.
Dufrene pointed out the labor force is down about 20,000 people from the pre-pandemic level of 677,000.
“Some of these changes reflect seasonal hiring, but the report points to further improvement in the labor market conditions for the metro area,” he said. “Overall, this is a very positive report for the metro area. Unemployment continues to decline, and more workers continue to return to the labor force.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.