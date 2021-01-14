GREATER CLARK — Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner says $6 million in budget cuts is a necessary path toward fixing “distinct financial challenges” in the district.
Greater Clark provided further details at a Thursday work session about a proposed cost-reduction plan that would include the closing of two schools and many other significant changes in the district.
The closing of Bridgepoint Elementary and Corden Porter are among the items proposed in Greater Clark’s plan, along with changing the staffing structure of related arts programs, consolidating bus routes and outsourcing custodial/maintenance services.
Laughner noted that the district has seen depletions of its rainy day fund and cash balances because of multiple years of deficit spending, saying the district needs to reach major improvements in its financial health.
He said that when he became superintendent about two years ago, he knew there were significant budget issues that needed to be fixed, and when the district hired chief financial officer Laura Hubinger, they learned more about the problems as they "dug into the details.”
Laughner said his cabinet and executive team worked for three months to develop this cost-reduction plan and the goal was to avoid a cost-reduction plan that would negatively affect classrooms or teachers.
“It’s a challenge,” Laughner said. “It’s obviously very stressful for the community and stressful for all of us up here. We do have some guiding principles as we went through the creation of the plan. What we didn’t want to have to do is make significant cuts to teachers and staff. I think you’ll see in our plan we’re not going to lay anyone off.”
The administration has set a goal to cut a minimum of $3 million from the education fund and a minimum of $2.5 million from the operations fund “to correct a culture of deficit spending.”
The Greater Clark board is to vote on the proposed plan at Jan. 26 meeting. If approved, the plan would take effect July 1 of this year.
In 2019, Greater Clark’s overall fund balance as a percentage of expenditures was at 2.9%. With the proposed plan, the goal is to form a cash balance of 8% to 10% for each fund.
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation was one of the school corporations Laughner pointed out as a comparison — in 2019, NAFC’s overall fund balance as percentage of expenditures was 32.4%.
If Greater Clark pushes these budget cuts “down the road” as the district continues to struggle financially, the state’s Distressed Unit Appeal Board could take control of the district’s finances, and Greater Clark would not be able to dictate budgetary changes, Laughner said.
“If we do not fix the issue, DUAB has the ability to come into the district and force you to do a cost-reduction plan you have no say in,” he said.
The closing of Bridgepoint Elementary, a Title I School in Jeffersonville, would mean that 200 students would go to Franklin Square Elementary, and about 110 students would go to Riverside Elementary.
Karen Wesley, Greater Clark director of elementary education, said the closing of Bridgepoint is not a plan the administration takes lightly, and she said they “looked at every stone, turned it, then analyzed the costs versus savings as well as the cons.”
“Bridgepoint is one of the oldest buildings in the district that's in the most need of most expensive costs and repairs,” she said.
Wesley said although Bridgepoint Elementary students will be moving into existing schools, there will be classrooms to properly accommodate the existing classes.
The closing of the Corden Porter facility would not be a closing of the alternative school program — instead, the program would be split between Jeffersonville High School, River Valley Middle School and Parkview Middle School. Corden Porter, a downtown Jeffersonville school, has more than 40 students.
The closings between the two schools would lead to the elimination of multiple certified and classified positions, with affected staff being “reassigned through attrition,” or placed in open positions, including those that became open through resignations or retirements, Wesley said.
The cost-reduction plan revisits a 2019 proposal for changing the related arts structure, which would affect the elementary level. The new staffing formula would mean that non-certified teachers, called “specialists,” would be leading classes such as physical education, music, art and technology classes at Greater Clark elementary schools.
Laughner said the proposed changes would not be “cutting” the related arts programs.
Four related arts coordinators would supervise and plan lessons at the elementary level, and 19 related arts specialists would be hired for all 10 elementary schools. There would be 10 related arts certified teachers, or one per school building, at the elementary level.
Wesley said she believes the restructuring would provide “equity” and “consistency” between elementary related arts programs.
The meeting also covered a number of savings for Greater Clark’s operations fund. One proposal involves outsourcing all maintenance and custodial services with a private company. The district also outsourced its food services to Aramark in 2020.
The plan also calls for the reduction of 12 bus routes through a “two-tier” system, which would mean that some students in the Jeffersonville area would ride for an additional 10 to 15 minutes.
The change would involve using the same system used for bus routes in the Charlestown area, according to Chad Schenck, projects and safety director at Greater Clark.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore responded to the proposed budget cuts in a video posted Thursday on Youtube, saying it is “disappointing that the school board is considering closing Bridgepoint Elementary.”
‘It is even more unacceptable that drastic cuts are on the table,” Moore said. “This decision is made entirely by the school board and not the City of Jeffersonville. I firmly oppose the closure of any school in our city. Schools such as Bridgepoint do more than just educate our kids — they are a place for neighbors to connect and they serve as a catalyst for community pride."
Laughner said he feels the administration’s cost reduction plan is the best route to avoid cuts to teaching positions and effects on class sizes.
“For every $500,000, $600,000 not approved by the board in this plan, that’s 10 to 12 teaching positions we would have to cut, and that would impact class sizes,” he said. “We as a cabinet, I as a superintendent, chose not to go that route. I didn’t think it was the right route to go.”
