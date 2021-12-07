LAFAYETTE — While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots.
Indiana State Police said this profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications, including but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram.
The fictitious anthony_shots profile used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars, a police news release said. The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them.
Indiana State Police said they have already identified the male in these images that were used by the anthony_shots profile. The male that is in the photos is not a person of interest in the investigation. Detectives are seeking information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile.
Investigators would like any individual who communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by using the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.
Please provide as much information as you possibly can, police asked — for example, when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address. If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email.
View the link to the Indiana State Police YouTube Channel — https://youtu.be/Ir4Z86LPwVo — to watch a video of the news release.
The bodies of Liberty (Libby) German, 14, and Abigail (Abby) Williams, 13, were found Feb. 14, 2017, in a rugged wooded area not far from a hiking trail near their hometown of Delphi, Indiana
The girls were dropped off on the trail at 1:30 p.m. the day before and planned to be picked up by a family member a couple of hours later. They were missing for 24 hours.
The unsolved mystery of who killed the eighth grade girls out for a hike on an off day from school has received widespread publicity, with dramatized details of the case featured on national crime and news programs.
Within days of finding the bodies, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the bridge and an audio recording of a man believed to be him saying “down the hill.” But how the girls died has remained unsolved.
