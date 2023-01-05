SOUTHERN INDIANA — There’s still a blackened burn mark on one of the pots the owners of Leaven Bakery in New Albany had on the stove when they experienced natural gas issues on Christmas Eve.
Owners Kimberly and Zechariah Maxey told the News and Tribune they experienced feelings of being ill, along with flames shooting from malfunctioning appliances at the bakery, that morning.
Local lawmakers, officials and business owners are still looking for answers after a rash of carbon monoxide and gas issues were reported in Clarksville and New Albany on Dec. 24.
They said this week they aren’t satisfied with CenterPoint Energy’s explanation of the events, which states they occurred due to extremely cold weather and residents not venting their appliances properly.
“We just had our gas line serviced a few months ago, and our hood system is constantly serviced, this whole building has been serviced at least twice and we’ve only been here 20 months,” Kimberly said. “We had them serviced and our landlords did as well. Everything was clean and vented.”
For the bakery, the gas issues started at about 6:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, when the owners noticed a pilot light had turned yellow and orange, which means there’s a gas leak. The owners said they waited three hours for someone from the energy company to show up.
“He said what the gas company does is during the winter they mix a little propane with natural gas,” Zechariah said. “And that something had happened where the mix had gotten wrong.”
According to the town of Clarksville, its first responders transported four people to the hospital due to carbon monoxide exposure that same morning and took more than 100 emergency calls for gas-related issues. High emergency call volumes were reported in New Albany as well.
Indiana State Rep. Rita Fleming addressed residents at Clarksville’s Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening, and said she will speaking to the spokesperson for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission today.
“I don’t think they will have gathered all the data at that time,” Fleming said. “I want to be sure that they remain vigilant about this and that they give us the answers people are seeking.”
The IURC is investigating the cause of the gas problems following gas company CenterPoint Energy’s statement.
In part, the statement reads:
“We always take emergency calls very seriously and have responded to, and investigated, the potential causes of carbon monoxide. We found the majority of calls CenterPoint Energy responded to were due to improper appliance venting. Additionally, the extreme weather, including freezing temperatures, high wind gusts and snow/ice accumulation were also contributing factors to further issues with customer appliances as their equipment was stressed during the event.”
“As is industry practice, CenterPoint Energy has utilized a propane air mix to supplement natural gas to assist during times of high system demand. The propane-air peak shaving plant which serves a portion of the area has been in service since the 1970s and is regularly monitored and maintained to industry standards. It has been used during past extreme weather events, including last year during a similar cold weather event, to help safely and reliably deliver natural gas service to customers in the Clarksville and New Albany areas.”
Fleming said she still has questions following the statement and said people need to keep all receipts from anything related to gas issues on that day.
“That sounds very unrealistic to me,” Fleming said. “One of the most important things is when the problem occurs is the ownership of that problem steps up right away, we need to further identify the problem, the calls and the end result and make sure those responsible are held responsible.”
State Rep. Ed Clere echoes Fleming’s sentiments.
“I look forward to learning the results of the IURC investigation, it’s critical that we find out exactly what happened and who was responsible both to allow those who were harmed to seek compensation and to prevent any thing similar from happening again,” he said. “...I’m disappointed in CenterPoint’s lack of communication and transparency, I expected better from them. People could’ve died and people were injured. In addition to the people who were transported to area hospitals, I have talked with constituents who experienced symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure or had a carbon monoxide alarm go off.”
Clere said he’s also had constituents tell him they replaced appliances like their furnaces and hot water heaters, and hopes CenterPoint can provide compensation.
An apology, accountability and compensation for everyone involved is what Leaven Bakery’s owners hope for, too. For them this includes community members who got sick, people who had to replace appliances and those left out in the cold during dangerous temperatures that day.
Kimberly said the bakery had to turn away between 65 and 70 customers due to the issue on Christmas Eve.
“I am so thankful that (my husband) and I did not end up in the hospital, because I do know a lot of citizens did,” Kimberly said. “I would like to see CenterPoint give some compensation, especially for the customers we lost. That’s a lot of revenue. It’s Christmas Eve, we are a bakery and bistro, that’s a day that’s normally insanely busy day.”
The town of Clarksville is also advocating for those who experienced the gas issues.
“Our residents want answers as to what caused the dangerous carbon monoxide issues which hit our community over the holidays,” said Council President Ryan Ramsey. “The Clarksville Town Council will do everything in its power to get the answers our residents deserve, and we remain committed to holding those responsible accountable.”
Anyone who has complaints that could be useful to the IURC is asked to report them by visting https://iurc.portal.in.gov/ or by calling 1-800-851-4268.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.