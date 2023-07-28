LOUISVILLE — Local parents are suing Norton Healthcare, alleging that the hospital removed life support for their child while he was still conscious.
Sally and Christopher McCullum filed a lawsuit in Jefferson County, Kentucky, against the Louisville hospital on July 19. Their son, Finnley, died on April 19 while in the care of Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
Finnley, an 8-year-old from New Albany, received treatment throughout his life for a congenital heart defect.
The civil complaint alleges that Norton "unilaterally decided to withdraw all life-sustaining treatment from Finnley," and until they withdrew the life support, their son was "fully conscious and cognitively aware."
The lawsuit says the child "endured conscious pain and suffering, emotional distress, mental terror, fear, anxiety and fright prior to his death," due to the actions taken by the hospital.
The lawsuit calls for the McCullums to be awarded "such sums as will fairly and adequately compensate them for past and future mental, emotional, and physical pain and suffering."
According to his obituary, Finnley's condition led to five open-heart surgeries and other medical issues.
He received a heart transplant last summer, but when his body rejected the transplant within hours of the surgery, he was waiting for more than eight months for another transplant, according to the lawsuit.
A device called a Berlin Heart was used to keep the child alive while waiting for a potential heart transplant.
The lawsuit said dialysis treatment, a tracheostomy and a ventilator were also used as "life-sustaining treatment" in addition to the Berlin Heart.
The lawsuit says Norton told the parents in early April that Finnley would no longer be a candidate for a second heart transplant, and soon after, the hospital informed them of plans to remove the life support.
"Norton unilaterally set an initial deadline of only 24 hours before its personnel would remove Finnley's life-sustaining treatment," the lawsuit states. "Norton did not condition its decision upon Chris and/or Sally's approval or consent."
Norton told the parents that the life support for Finnley would end unless they received a court order to stop the hospital's actions, the lawsuit says.
The hospital "engaged in a number of other actions intended to pressure and manipulate Chris and Sally into 'assenting' to Norton's decision," according to the lawsuit.
"These included setting arbitrary deadlines, setting tight deadlines, and emotional manipulation of Finnley’s parents," the lawsuit states. "Norton acknowledged to Chris and Sally that its personnel and health care providers had never before removed life-sustaining treatment from a conscious and cognitively aware child such as Finnley."
The child was allegedly "fully cognitively aware immediately before" the hospital took action to remove his life support on April 19, and he understood the steps the hospital was taking to end the treatment.
The lawsuit also states that no doctors were present during the ending of Finnley's life support, leading to pain and distress as the child was dying.
"Because no one skilled in this critical end-of-life procedure was provided by Norton during its implementation of end-of-life steps, from the moment Norton commenced these steps, Finnley was fully conscious, awake, and in severe emotional fear, pain, terror and fright and physical agony," the lawsuit states.
"At varying points as he was dying, Finnley cried out for help. All his parents could do was to (falsely) assure him that everything would be alright. After hours of immense pain and suffering, Finnley died. Norton failed to exercise ordinary care in its actions and failure to act with regard to Finnley, Chris, and Sally."
The lawsuit describes the hospital's actions as "gross negligence," saying they acted in "unconscionable disregard of and departure from the standard of care" and the actions caused Finnley to "die sooner than his remaining life expectancy."
It also describes the suffering the parents faced as their child died, saying they will "continue for the rest of their lives to suffer emotional distress and trauma as a result of watching helplessly as their only child was gripped by terror and fear about what was happening to him."
In response to the News and Tribune's request for comment, Norton Healthcare spokesperson Renee Murphy provided the following emailed statement:
“The death of any child is heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with this family as they mourn the loss of their child.
"Norton Children’s Hospital cares for our community’s youngest patients, and we serve all families, including those in very difficult situations. Our clinical teams meet with families regularly to review care plans and medical options, and we work to maintain an open dialogue. Our priority is to provide quality care to all those we serve. Unfortunately, not every medical intervention is successful.
"In order to safeguard the privacy of patients and in compliance with HIPAA, we are not permitted to discuss specifics regarding an individual patient.”
Attorney Ann B. Oldfather is representing the McCullums in the lawsuit. The News and Tribune reached out to Oldfather for comment but did not receive a response as of publication time.
Finnley's obituary describes the child's "pure joy and happiness," saying he loved trying foods from across the globe, listening to music and spending time with his parents.
"He was full of energy, curiosity, creativity, and passion for the things that he enjoyed, as well as the people that were important to him."
The obituary says that despite his medical struggles, he was "unquestionably the strongest and bravest of us all, a true warrior."
"Finnley will be deeply missed, and his memory will be cherished by many. He was a brilliant and pure light, shining innocence and love…and he made our world a better place."
