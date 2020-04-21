JEFFERSONVILLE — A lengthy legal battle over a prime piece of Jeffersonville property has officially come to an end.
On April 8, Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit and countersuit with prejudice between property developer arc and the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association. The ruling means that the matter can't be brought back before the court, essentially putting an end to it.
“Obviously, I’m happy it’s over," arc founder and chief creative officer Alan Muncy said. "I don’t think a lawsuit is ever good for anyone involved. There’s no winner in lawsuits. Whether you get a favorable verdict or not, nobody wins in a lawsuit. I certainly wish it would never have happened. I still don’t understand fully the reasoning behind it."
The proceedings stretch back to last June, when the suit was first filed. The case centered around the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Market streets in downtown Jeffersonville.
Muncy purchased the property from the JUEA early last year for $1. A tax credit that would have seen the JUEA receive $450,000 over a 10-year period, however, was not approved by the Jeffersonville City Council at the time of sale.
Without it, the JUEA considered the deal null and void. When the credit was brought before a reshuffled council once again in January, it was approved in a 7-2 vote.
"The purpose of the lawsuit was to try to enforce the plain language of the agreement, which from [JUEA's] perspective was having that tax credit as a prerequisite," JUEA legal counsel Zach Stewart said. "I know that the other side had a different reading of it. Once the new council approved that, I think all of those issues became moot for us. Essentially, everybody got what they bargained."
Stewart said that each side of the battle would benefit from the tax credit.
The parking lot was fenced off in November, with Muncy closing it to the public. A groundbreaking ceremony followed, though no work has taken place since then.
Plans call for a $3.5 million mixed-use development comprising three businesses and 22 apartments. Those plans are now finalized, and Muncy hopes to get construction started within the next month.
“Our plans are complete and we have bids out," he said. "As soon as we finalize our budget, we’re going to get started. I’d like to see this project done late this year or early next year."
The pandemic has led to a shutdown of many industries, with financial effects expected to last long into the future. Because of that, Muncy said the final layout of who will occupy the business spaces is still up the air.
"I don’t know how our economy is going to handle everything," he said. "Am I confident we’re going to have tenants? Absolutely. We’re too resilient not to bounce back from this. I’m confident we’re going to have a strong tenant base when we do. From a housing standpoint, we’re already getting phone calls asking when it’s going to start going up, what the rates will be, and when people can get on the waiting list."
