NEW ALBANY — There are accomplished professionals, and then there is Tim Naville.
After graduating from the Naval Academy, he spent nine years on active duty as a nuclear engineer. He then attended law school at the University of Louisville, following in the footsteps of his father, Herb, and brother, Mike. For 28 years, he practiced law in New Albany before retiring two years ago.
Now, at 64, Naville is intent on mastering a third profession as an author. He has published two books and is currently writing a third and outlining a fourth. It has become his passion. He also hopes to have a short children's book titled, "The Little Angel With Glasses" published by Christmas.
"My dad did a lot of writing when he was younger and I have a lot of things that he wrote. He instilled in me the desire to write," Naville said. "I did a lot of writing when I was on active duty and a heck of a lot of writing as a lawyer. It's just something I always enjoyed doing. One reason I write is to entertain whoever may read it and to fulfill a desire I always had to write and use the written word to educate and entertain people. It's kind of a hobby."
He first published "Mark of the Crow," in 2017 and followed that effort up with "Datastrike" last year. "Datastrike" is a sequel to the first book, with many of the same characters featured and both, he says, are suspenseful reads.
Naville, who retired as a captain from the Navy, said he wanted to write a book where "the climatic scene" takes place at the Naval Academy — his alma mater. He credited his wife Julie for coming up with the title of the second book, "Datastrike."
He said he has gotten positive feedback about both books, something he appreciates.
"What pleases me is they say it was really well-written. Of course, that is in the eye of the beholder sometimes, but I like the fact that people see I tried to take my time and develop my characters and develop a plot into something that is entertaining and informative at the same time," he said.
Naville is not the only author in his family. His brother, Patrick, has written five books and provided guidance to his younger brother.
"He kind of got me off the bubble of trying to get something written. I thought 'well I have these books in my head and I am not getting any younger,'" he said. "He reads what I write and offers excellent suggestions. I think we both like the idea of getting thoughts down on paper and entertaining people. For each of us it fulfills a creative need we have. We are supportive partners."
He said his two previous professions, as a nuclear engineer and attorney, also helped shape his writing career as did the discipline he learned early on at the Naval Academy.
"I think it helped focus me on the technique of writing. As a Naval officer I had to write in a concise manner and not waste words," Naville said. "As a lawyer I had to write to expose a variety of things to individuals who needed to understand the argument I was making and the points I tried to make."
Naville said he sometimes develops ideas and plots while working out. He also said when he is in a flow he writes for hours, takes a creative break, and then goes back to read what he has written.
He said he continues to have a passion for learning and loves writing.
"For me it's a craft and an art. I approach the craft side of it from a discipline standpoint and my mind approaches the artistic standpoint," he said. "I will keep writing until I don't feel like writing anymore."
Both books are available on Amazon.
