CLARKSVILLE — Leadership Southern Indiana Alumni and the Falls of Ohio Foundation partnered to clean up the trash and litter that have washed onto the shores of the Ohio River.
The clean-up took place on Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 West Riverside Drive, Clarksville.
Alumni of Leadership SI wanted to give back to the community by banding together to get rid of some of the trash on the shores of the bank.
“The Leadership of Southern Indiana, the Alumni Council… our whole goal has always been how can we make our community a better place, both from a business perspective as well as just living there as human beings,” said Jerry Leonard, Leadership SI Alumni Council Chair.
“When people see leaders in the community out here doing that (cleaning up the river bank), it inspires them to do it,” said Jesse Rasmussen, Membership & Engagement Manager at Leadership SI. “All walks of life in the form of leader, both professionally and personally, watching them get their hands dirty and doing the hard work, which is what leaders really do and should do, that’s the other component to this.”
Not only does this clean-up help the community, it helps the natural ecosystem by keeping it clean.
“There is nowhere else in the world like the Falls of the Ohio where natural, cultural, and recreational resources come together to create such a unique landscape which must be preserved,” said Kenton Wooden, executive director for the Falls of the Ohio Foundation. “We’re excited to partner with Leadership Southern Indiana on this clean-up event, which will help steward the natural resources here and bring more attention to the historically significant shores of the Falls of the Ohio.”
This clean-up event was also to inspire people in the community to help keep their areas clean and realize how working together to keep the area clean makes a huge difference in the community.
“Doing one thing by yourself is great, but if you do it together, you have a stronger voice, you make a bigger impact,” Leonard said. “Every little bit helps.”
