Leadership Southern Indiana has announced the participants in the 2022 DISCOVER Class, the 40th Class for Leadership Southern Indiana.
“This is an exciting year, and at Leadership Southern Indiana we’re thrilled to be celebrating our 40th anniversary. Please join me in welcoming our new class as they will carry the torch of serving this great community into the future,” said Mark Eddy, President/CEO of Leadership Southern Indiana.
Participants in the 2022 class are:
• Trisha Armenta, River Vally Middle School — GCCS
• Walt Baynard, First Financial Bank
• Tina Bennett, Clarksville Community School Corporation
• Cameron Borne, DMLO
• Clint Bryant, SoIN Tourism
• Steven Cabezas, One Souther Indiana
• Ann Carruthers, Clark/Floyd System of CARE & Prevent Child Abuse
• Annie Deaton, First Savings Bank
• Toby Deaton, Scott County Sheriff Office
• Synitha Fetz, Centra Credit Union
• Beth Geiser, Clark Memorial Health
• Erin Goodlett, St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities
• CeCe Hellman, Voluforms
• Devin Hillsdon-Smith, River Ridge Development Center
• Erin Hubbart, McRae Corporation
• Zanna Jacobson, Christian Formation Ministries
• Devin Jenkins, Wesbanco
• Chris Kane, New Albany Floyd County Schools
• Nick Karaffa, Clark County Circuit Court
• Michelle Konkle, Axiom Financial Strategies Group
• Jim Lamping, Sodrel Truck Lines
• Drew Landreth, LifeSpan Resources
• Kyle Lanoue, Prosser Education Center
• John Launius, Ivy Tech Community College
• De’Caris Logan, Jacobi Toombs and Lanz Engineers
• Corenn Lorenzini, Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana
• Paige Prowant, TEG Architects
• Laureka Robinson, PNC
• Heather Scott, LifeSpring Health System
• David Seckman, Jeffersonville Township Public Library
• Dave Smith, New Washington State Bank
• Gina Solomos, MCM CPAs & Advisor
• Jeremy Sprecher, Norton Healthcare
• Maria Triplett, Allterrain Paving & Construction LLC
• Heather Trueblood, Develop New Albany
• Klarinda Tutterow, New Hope Services
• Abigail Vincent, Brown-Forman
• Karen Watson, Wesbanco
• Elizabeth Whittinghill, Schuler Bauer
• Miranda Zimmerman, Baptist Health Floyd
“While I know better than to play favorites and claim a ‘best class ever,’ the DISCOVER Class of 2022 will no doubt come together and prove to be outstanding community leaders,” said Director of Programs Anne Darku. “The goal for them will be to expand their network, learn and serve, but they’ll be glad to walk away with new friends too.”
Leadership Southern Indiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to engage, develop and mobilize regional leaders who will serve and transform the community. Leadership SI offers four different programs, each designed to shape the person to become a more effective leader in their school, workplace, peers, and community. Alumni range from high school students to elected government officials. To find out more, go to leadershipsi.org.
