SOUTHERN INDIANA – After not being able to celebrate their graduating class since 2019, Leadership Southern Indiana held a graduation ceremony for the participants of the 2023 program on Thursday.
Leadership SI is a nonprofit that engages, develops and mobilize regional leaders who will serve and transform the Southern Indiana community.
The celebration had graduates from the Discover and the Elevate programs. Graduates were given a certification for their efforts in the program.
The Discover program has been described as adult field trips by past participants. It is a nine month program where each day focuses on a different aspect of the region that looks to inform, inspire, connect and empower the influencers and decision makers that join the program, according to LSI.
Elevate enhances and adds to the participants' workplace skills. It is taught by recognized community leaders that pass their knowledge and wisdom down to the participants.
“Our community, our state, our nation needs strong leaders now more than ever,” said Mark Eddy, president of Leadership SI. “I’m very proud of this organization to place a part of developing leaders in this community in Southern Indiana.”
The Leadership Southern Indiana Discover 2023 Class:
Michelle Brantley
Chad Briggs
Tricia Byrd
Kacie Chase
Michelle Cissell
Shelonda Darling
Shelley Dewig
Luke Elliott
Michelle England
Tish Frederick
Lisa Garcia-Reger
Stephen Goodwin II
Pam Grieb
Shelby Hamilton
Jenna Hammons
Amanda Harris
Adrienne Hill
Anna Hinton
Anthony (AJ) Huber
John Launius
Meredith Law
Jason Maier
Synthia Maier
Erynn McInnis
Ryan Miller
Amy Niemeier
Mallory O'Brien
Sarah Pierce
Brandi Pirtle
Amber Powell
Jesse Rasmussen
Bryan Reed
Donna Reed
Lyndsay Rice
Anna Rosales-Crone
Luke Rother
Scarlett Shine
Lauren Wagoner
Jenny Works
Apoorva Wright
The Leadership Southern Indiana ELEVATE 2023 Class:
Travis Dorman
Kyle Jenkins
Courtney Lewis
Samantha McRae
Jessica Meyer
Jessica Moman
Sam Moss
Sherry Rasmussen
Brian Smith
Tera Swift
Christopher Zelli
