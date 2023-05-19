SOUTHERN INDIANA – After not being able to celebrate their graduating class since 2019, Leadership Southern Indiana held a graduation ceremony for the participants of the 2023 program on Thursday.

Leadership SI is a nonprofit that engages, develops and mobilize regional leaders who will serve and transform the Southern Indiana community.

The celebration had graduates from the Discover and the Elevate programs. Graduates were given a certification for their efforts in the program.

The Discover program has been described as adult field trips by past participants. It is a nine month program where each day focuses on a different aspect of the region that looks to inform, inspire, connect and empower the influencers and decision makers that join the program, according to LSI.

Elevate enhances and adds to the participants' workplace skills. It is taught by recognized community leaders that pass their knowledge and wisdom down to the participants.

“Our community, our state, our nation needs strong leaders now more than ever,” said Mark Eddy, president of Leadership SI. “I’m very proud of this organization to place a part of developing leaders in this community in Southern Indiana.”

The Leadership Southern Indiana Discover 2023 Class:

Michelle Brantley

Chad Briggs

Tricia Byrd

Kacie Chase

Michelle Cissell

Shelonda Darling

Shelley Dewig

Luke Elliott

Michelle England

Tish Frederick

Lisa Garcia-Reger

Stephen Goodwin II

Pam Grieb

Shelby Hamilton

Jenna Hammons

Amanda Harris

Adrienne Hill

Anna Hinton

Anthony (AJ) Huber

John Launius

Meredith Law

Jason Maier

Synthia Maier

Erynn McInnis

Ryan Miller

Amy Niemeier

Mallory O'Brien

Sarah Pierce

Brandi Pirtle

Amber Powell

Jesse Rasmussen

Bryan Reed

Donna Reed

Lyndsay Rice

Anna Rosales-Crone

Luke Rother

Scarlett Shine

Lauren Wagoner

Jenny Works

Apoorva Wright

The Leadership Southern Indiana ELEVATE 2023 Class:

Travis Dorman

Kyle Jenkins

Courtney Lewis

Samantha McRae

Jessica Meyer

Jessica Moman

Sam Moss

Sherry Rasmussen

Brian Smith

Tera Swift

Christopher Zelli

