NEW ALBANY — Leadership Southern Indiana is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. As the organization has grown over 40 years a lot of changes have occurred. This year begins with many great changes as the Leadership Southern Indiana announces the new Director of Programs, John Wohrle.
Wohrle, a recent graduate of Leadership Southern Indiana’s DISCOVER program, brings over 18 years of experience and passion in education development, strategy and facilitation from corporate America. He is very excited to use these honed skills to sharpen programming and enhance LSI branding in our community.
The Director of Programs position had been held by Anne Darku since 2018, when the position was created.
“The energy that Anne brought to the organization, every day, will be truly missed. We wish Anne the best of luck in her endeavors,” said Mark Eddy, LSI president and CEO.
“The addition of John to our team is very exciting. John's experience in corporate training and his passion for learning is contagious. He is ready to build upon the community program foundation that has been laid, while developing a plan to launch a new customized training program that will provide quality programming to our local Southern Indiana organizations."
Leadership Southern Indiana is a non-profit organization that is celebrating their 40th Year Anniversary. Leadership SI’s mission is simple: Engage, develop and mobilize regional leaders who will serve and transform our community. To transform our community, we need strong leaders. That’s where Leadership Southern Indiana comes in. Leadership SI offers four different programs, each designed to shape the person to become a more effective leader in their school, workplace, peers, and community. Alumni range from high school students to elected government officials. Along with the programs, Leadership SI offers events throughout the year such as workshops, networking events, and our Breakfast Series so members can continue learning and stay involved. Leadership Southern Indiana will be holding a Gala on April 22, 2022 to celebrate the 40th Year Anniversary. To find out more, visit leadershipsi.org.
