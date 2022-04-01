CLARKSVILLE — A recent awards ceremony recognized the service of community leaders in Southern Indiana.
On Thursday, Leadership Southern Indiana presented its annual awards at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center in Clarksville. The awards honored the recipients for their professional and volunteer work in the community.
Mark Eddy, president and CEO of LSI, said the organization is honoring individuals and families who demonstrate “servant leadership.”
“Each one of these individuals have been instrumental in helping Leadership Southern Indiana not only thrive but be able to give back to the community in a lot of different ways,” he said.
Jenny Eggenspiller was the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award. She is a communications specialist with Molina Healthcare, and she is on the advisory board for LSI.
For the past four years, she has been chair of LSI’s DISCOVER committee. The DISCOVER program is a nine-month program meant to connect and empower local leaders.
“It’s just so special and humbling for me,” she said. “Honestly, I’m just happy they let me stay involved. I love the organization, and it’s fun for me. It’s not work — it’s fun for me to volunteer and be involved with this group.”
John Riley received the Young Professional of the Year award, but he was unable to attend Thursday’s event. He works at Samtec, and he is the founder of Maker13 in Jeffersonville.
Beth Roberts, who works in marketing and community relations at First Savings Bank, was the recipient of the George N. Lane Servant Leader of the Year award.
She serves on the board of the Silver Creek Career Academy, and she serves on LSI’s advisory board and NEXGEN committee. She volunteers in the community to teach financial literacy in the Jeffersonville Housing Authority and local high schools.
She was humbled and honored to receive the award, she said.
“I grew up in a household in a family that was always committed to giving back, whether it was to a neighbor or to a family member or to a church — to me, it was ingrained in my culture and who I am,” she said.
Two Southern Indiana couples received the Lifetime Achievement Award. One of the couples included Mary and Carl Kramer of Kramer Associates, Inc.
The Kramers both served for many decades with organizations such as the American Red Cross, including raising funds and mobilizing volunteers to respond to disasters. They have also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America.
Mary said “it’s quite an honor to receive something like this.”
“It means a lot for us to be able to do things in the community, with the community, and we’ve been involved in a lot of things together over the years,” she said.
Couple Phyllis and Charles Garmon also received the Lifetime Achievement Award. They started both Key Communications and Northside Christian Church in New Albany in the basement of their home, and they have been active in many community organizations over the years. They also founded Wooded Glen Retreat & Conference Center in Henryville.
Phyllis said it was humbling to be thanked for their service to the community.
“We did it because we wanted to do it, and we felt like it was something that would make the community better,” she said. “We are very appreciative of it.”
