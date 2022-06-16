SELLERSBURG — In February, as part of Leadership Southern Indiana’s 40th anniversary, organization leaders announced their goal to create a $40,000 legacy endowment fund. In just over three months, Leadership SI is happy to announce the goal has been achieved.
“As we wrap up the 40th anniversary year at Leadership Southern Indiana, I want to say thank you to our alumni who met the matching $10,000 challenge of the Bales Foundation, and helped us achieve the goal of raising $30,000," said Mark Eddy, LSI president and CEO.
"This $30,000 secured the capstone gift from the Ogle Foundation of $10,000, so we can announce today that we’ve achieved our goal of raising $40,000 for our 40th year."
Leadership Southern Indiana challenged members, friends, and the entire community to be part of the project by making a donation of $40, which recognized the past 40 years and supports the next 40 years.
This fund will provide grants for deserving, up-and-coming leaders who will benefit from the Leadership SI programs, and as the fund grows it will help with future needs of the organization.
“We’re in the process of setting up a Leadership Southern Indiana Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana with the $40,000 raised," Eddy said. "Once this fund is started anyone can contribute to the fund. What a blessing that our community of leaders have provided to our organization."
For more information, please contact Mark Eddy at meddy@leadershipsi.org or 812-246-6574.
Leadership Southern Indiana is a nonprofit whose mission is simple: Engage, develop, and mobilize regional leaders who will serve and transform our community. To find out more, visit leadershipsi.org.
