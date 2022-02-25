SELLERSBURG — Imagine a community that works together, plays together and grows together. For the last 40 years Leadership Southern Indiana has strived to make this a reality by providing programming to help connect people, improve their community, and to work together for a better tomorrow.
In honor of Leadership Southern Indiana’s 40th anniversary, the organization has decided to start a scholarship fund as a legacy project. This fund will provide scholarships for deserving, up-and-coming leaders who will benefit from our programs but may not have access otherwise.
The initial goal is to raise at least $40,000.
“Through the generosity of the Bales Foundation, we will be able to match the first $10,000 raised,"said Mark Eddy, LSI president and CEO. "We also have a commitment from the Ogle Foundation to provide a capstone gift of $10,000 as soon as $30,000 is raised. We are truly blessed in this community to have two outstanding partners."
Leadership Southern Indiana is inviting its members, friends and the entire community to be part of this project. You can make a donation today of $40, which recognizes the past 40 years and supports the next 40 years.
“Your gift will help us achieve this historic moment and provide support for the leaders of tomorrow," Eddy said.
If you would like to make a $40 donation or more, please visit leadershipsi.org/40-for-forty/. For more information, please contact Mark Eddy at meddy@leadershipsi.org or 812-246-6574.
Leadership Southern Indiana is a nonprofit organization whose mission is simple: Engage, develop, and mobilize regional leaders who will serve and transform our community. To transform our community, we need strong leaders. That is where Leadership Southern Indiana comes in. Leadership SI offers four different programs, each designed to shape the person to become a more effective leader in their school, workplace, peers, and community. Alumni range from high school students to elected government officials. Along with the programs, Leadership SI offers events throughout the year such as workshops, networking events, and our Breakfast Series so members can continue learning and stay involved. To find out more, visit leadershipsi.org.
