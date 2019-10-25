CLARKSVILLE — A recent forum in Clarksville featured a number of local candidates across various political parties.
The South Central Indiana League of Women Voters presented a public forum for Clarksville Town Council candidates Thursday at Ashland Park. It was the fourth and final event in LWV's series of local candidate forums across Southern Indiana, including Charlestown, New Albany and Jeffersonville.
LWV President Barb Anderson said she counted 35 attendees total, including the candidates. She said she would have loved to see more people, but was happy with the response considering it was the organization's first forum presented in the town.
Republican candidate Lauren Parry was the only attendee of the clerk-treasurer candidates at Thursday's forum. She is running against Democratic incumbent Robert P. Leuthart. She discussed her educational and occupational experience in accounting.
"A lot of the day-to-day tasks in the office are the same as my day-to-day tasks currently," she said. "So today, I stand in front of you asking you not to vote for me just as the first female clerk-treasurer of Clarksville, but as the most experienced individual for the job."
Three of the Clarksville Town Council At-Large candidates attended the forum, including Republican incumbent Jennifer Voignier, Republican Connie C. Ison and Democrat Karen Henderson. Democrat David Paris and Libertarian Thomas Keister were absent.
Voignier said she would like to continue her work on town council.
"With the Cane Run pump station, it took myself and Lisa Gill from Jeffersonville to pull that off to pull in another $2 million to get that pump station here in Clarksville," she said. "And that is what I am going to continue doing for the Town of Clarksville — working with the communities, our neighbors and working with our residents, who are our neighbors, to bring us closer together..."
Ison discussed several of her goals at the forum.
"My personal goals being on the council — I would like to see department liaisons begin to work again with the departments in conjunction with the town manager, I would like to see quarterly town hall meetings so that the residents of Clarksville can come in and talk and ask questions and get answers during those town hall meetings," she said.
Henderson said she would like to help Clarksville grow as a council member.
"I'd like to be part of the different redevelopment that's going on in Clarksville," she said. "I can proudly say I've been endorsed by both the police and the fire PACs, and Clarksville is the first place I've ever called home."
All of the Clarksville Town Council District 1 candidates attended, including Republican incumbent Tim Hauber, Democratic candidate Michaelia Gilbert and Libertarian candidate Greg Hertzsch.
Hauber emphasized his past experience on the town council.
"We now have an aggressive approach to redevelopment in the $150 million in new development in the town," he said. "We've taken $8 million of drugs off the streets of Clarksville because of our proactive police department. We've also got countless infrastructure projects. I'd like to continue that work."
Gilbert said improved communication with Clarksville's citizens is one of her main goals.
"I would like to have at least two town hall-style meetings where not only council representatives are available to answer questions, but also department heads," she said. "I think that is important in District 1 especially, since we have a lot of redevelopment going on, and a lot of people are unsure about this redevelopment."
Hertzsch said one of his goals is to bring more transparency to town government.
"I think redevelopment is great and the expansion is great, but some of the ways they've gone about it — I think some of it hasn't really been as transparent as it should be," he said. "The redevelopment commission — I think it should be more open and more transparent without any backroom deals or anything."
Two of the candidates for Clarksville Town Council District 2 attended the forum, including Democratic incumbent John Gilkey and Libertarian Russell Brooksbank. Republican candidate Dee Shelton was absent.
The town's redevelopment projects were among Gilkey's main focuses at the forum.
"I've been part of laying the foundation for a major spurt of growth here in Clarksville for the past four years," he said. "I've been serving on the town council and redevelopment commission and have been very deeply involved in the planning for projects we have ongoing."
Brooksbank said he wants a government more "concerned with developing community than developing business districts."
"I'm running in order to leave my grandchildren a government of the people, by the people and for the people instead of a government of the special interests, by the special interests and for the special interests," he said. "I'm running to give people back their voice in our government."
Democrat Ryan Ramsey was the only candidate for Clarksville Town Council District 3 at the forum — Republican incumbent David "Red" Worrall left a message saying he was unable to attend. Ramsey said his campaign slogan is "preserving the past, perfecting the present, pursuing the future."
"Some areas that are of most importance to me include developing new entrances to our town without disrupting current traffic flow, attracting new small businesses to Clarksville that have local flavor and then also ensuring that all future developments in Clarksville maintain an adequate amount of greenspace," he said.
Two candidates for Clarksville Town Council District 4 attended the event, including Republican Andre Jones and Democrat Michael Mustain. Libertarian candidate Arthur Ritchings was absent.
Jones said he is a Christian and a conservative who served for six years in the Marines.
"I'm currently seeking office in Clarksville's 4th district for the town council at behest of some of my neighbors," he said. "At this time in 2017 and 2018, I wasn't even thinking about running for Clarksville Town Council. I've been enjoying what's happening here with the redevelopment and with the government, and I would just like to see it continue," he said.
Mustain said he has been actively involved in the community for many years.
"I've dedicated myself to Clarksville," he said. "I've studied and observed town business. I've informed myself of issues. I've listened to citizens and built quality relationships with department heads and Clarksville citizens. I, along with my wife, Tammy, have attended countless council meetings, work sessions, public input sessions and more."
Republican incumbent A.D. Stonecipher, who is running unopposed for Clarksville Town Council District 5, also spoke at the forum about his plans to prepare the town for change, including issues such as the predicted rises in flash flooding of the Ohio River.
"With that future coming, I'm passionate about preparing for change and making sure Clarksville is adapting and adaptable and can pivot when it needs to commercially and as far as public safety goes," he said.
