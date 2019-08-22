SOUTHERN INDIANA — The South Central Indiana League of Women Voters will host a series of forums for political candidates ahead of the Nov. 5 municipal General Election.
The series will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in Charlestown at the gazebo in the city’s square. The forum will feature local officials seeking office in the Charlestown area. Anyone wishing to speak will be welcomed from all parties, and the event is open to the public. Mayoral candidate Treva Hodges has confirmed and all other candidates have been invited.
The next forum will be in New Albany, at the Silver Street Park on Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. All candidates are invited to attend. The mayoral candidates will be the first to speak, then council members, and the New Albany City Clerk will be invited as well. The New Albany session will end at 7 p.m. and then the Georgetown Council members are invited to attend to respond to questions at that time.
Jeffersonville’s forum is October 10, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday tentatively at the gazebo in Warder Park, with 300 Spring as an alternative site if the weather is bad. All candidates are invited to participate. The mayoral candidates will go first, council seats will follow, followed by the clerk treasurer.
Clarksville’s town races will follow on Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m. All candidates are welcome. The tentative site is the Falls of the Ohio. This race has candidates from three political parties: Democrat, Libertarian and Republican. The clerk treasurer candidates will follow. The town judge candidate will be offered the opportunity to speak, as well, even though the position is unopposed.
The format in all locations will be a political stump speech and is open to the communities. The focus is to offer the candidates and the community an opportunity to have discourse and to offer them both the opportunity to get to know each other. No debate forum will be hosted as the focus is citizen involvement and open interchange with the citizenry. Elect your officials after you get to know them.
