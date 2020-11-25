Do you have questions about utilizing trees and shrubs in your landscape? If so, you should plan to join the Trees in the Landscape webinar presented by Richard Beckort, Purdue Extension Ag. & Natural Resources Educator in Jackson County. The webinar, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, will be a tutorial on the selection, planting, and care of landscape trees and shrubs. Beckort will be available to answer your tree and shrub questions.
To join the webinar and/or to receive the webinar recording, pre-registration is required by Tuesday, Dec. 15, by visiting https://bit.ly/treecarelandscaping101. For questions about the webinar, contact Purdue Extension – Decatur County at jhermesch@purdue.edu or 812-663-8388; Purdue Extension – Jackson County at rbeckort@purdue.edu or 812-358-6101; Purdue Extension – Lawrence County at odavis@purdue.edu or 812-275-4623; or Purdue Extension – Washington County at dhowellw@purdue.edu or 812-883-4601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.