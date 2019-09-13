NEW ALBANY — When Janice Barnett, director at the BreakAway women's recovery home in New Albany asked students at Fairmont Elementary for their help in raising awareness for recovery, the kids were all in.
On Wednesday, Barnett and several of the women who live at the home visited fourth grade students in an after school program hosted by Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education and Awareness.
Together, they made posters to be carried at a recovery rally happening this week in New Albany. Join the Faces of Recovery; Bridging the Gap in Our Community starts at noon Saturday at Forward Church In New Albany. The event includes speakers, a recovery walk and a community gathering.
"The rally was a way to let this community understand that just like every other community across the country, we have been impacted by addiction, we are losing our loved ones," Meribeth Adams-Wolf, director at Our Place said, adding that it's a way to bring awareness to the resources available in or near Floyd County for people struggling with or affected by addiction.
But perhaps the biggest takeaway Wednesday is what the two groups learned from each other in the classroom.
"This is a really unique opportunity to bring the ladies who are really in the thick of it with addiction to be in the presence of kids who can ask questions on their own terms and the ladies can share," Adams-Wolf said.
In small groups, the students and women sat together making posters about the dangers of drug usage, incorporating photos of people who lost their battle with addiction. The women — many of whom have children of their own — learned from the students how the kids view addictions and how they process it if it's been in their family.
"I think it's good for all of us because a lot of women in the house miss their kids," Disney Taylor, who's lived at the BreakAway for six months, said. "And something like this, I think it really helps to get to see the impact our disease can have.
"You don't really see or know how much they pick up on. And especially when we're in our madness, we're oblivious to it."
The kids had varying knowledge of drugs, alcohol and addiction — some had had family members die from heroin, some were urging their parents not to use tobacco.
"They're paying attention, that's for sure," Khrystin Points, who's lived at the BreakAway around a month, said. "We think that we are keeping it out of their face but they're observing."
Points sat at a table where she and three boys worked on posters together. She said the things they asked showed that they already had a knowledge of addiction — one boy asked if his cousin who had died from drugs would get a second life. Another asked Points how she thought the girl in the photo they were using for the poster had gotten into drugs.
"I had to fight back tears at the table because it was like these kids want to know," she said. "They're wondering."
The signs carried hand written messages by the kids, some uplifting the deceased pictured on the posters; many warning of what drugs and alcohol can do.
"You can die," read 9-year-old Ian Wynn's sign. He has had some experience with addiction in his family, and took a message from the women visiting Wednesday.
"Just don't smoke and don't risk your life over a tiny little drug," he said.
Likewise Brayden Firkin, 10, said he'd found working with the ladies "pretty enjoyable; they're really nice and supportive," he said, adding that he learned things he hadn't known, such as the effects of tobacco and alcohol.
"They helped me and told me what would happen if you do some of them."
Barnett, director of the BreakAway, said she was "so grateful that Fairmont allowed us to come and share this moment with the children," she said. "You can see the mother instincts coming out of the women and you can see that the children are very welcoming."
