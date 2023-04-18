CLARKSVILLE – After working his whole life building his legacy, Mike Coyle Sr.’s family will continue his vision in the Southern Indiana community.
Coyle Sr. was the owner of Coyle Chevrolet in Clarksville and a prominent businessman in Southern Indiana for decades. He died on April 3 at the age of 79.
Coyle Sr. got his start in auto dealerships from his father, Walter J. Coyle, when he opened up a dealership in New Albany.
In 1945, Walter Coyle worked for General Motors. When World War II was over GM wanted to increase the number of its dealerships, so they gave people that worked for their factory the opportunity to open one and they were able to choose the location.
Walter chose New Albany to open his dealership. In 1945, when Mike Sr. was a child, his father opened the New Albany Motor Company. They moved from Detroit, Michigan to New Albany so they could open the dealership.
“He (Mike Sr.) went to Oklahoma State Tech and got a degree in industrial engineering,” said Chris Coyle, one of Mike Sr.’s sons and co-owner of Coyle Chevrolet. “He would drive back on the weekends from Oklahoma to see my mother who was his high school sweetheart.”
Not only would he visit to see his sweetheart, he would also sell vehicles with his father. During the summer he would work and save up money for college.
In the ’70s, his father, Walter, became ill and died, and Mike Sr. took over the dealership after getting his degree. When he took over the dealership in 1973, he was one of the youngest Chevy Dealers in the nation.
“When he (Mike Sr.) took over my grandfather’s business… they had enough display space for maybe 12 cars,” said Mike Coyle Jr., one of Mike Coyle Sr.’s sons and co-owner of Coyle Chevrolet. “He started buying houses around the dealership and eventually wound up buying an old gas station and started to tear the house down and blacktop over them to have more space for more inventory.”
Mike Sr. did that throughout the 1970s and stayed in New Albany for about 20 years. Then in 1995 he bought the property that the dealership is currently at in Clarksville but didn’t do much with it for about four years.
“He brought Chris and I here and said ‘What do you guys think?’ He had this vision that Veterans Parkway was going to go out to the interstate,” Mike Jr. said. “The interstate was going to be expanded… he said ‘You know it’s probably going to take a while, but I think this area is going to be the next growth area.’”
During that time, the area was filled with farming fields and Mike Jr. and Chris did not see the vision that their father had, but they had the feeling he was onto something.
Throughout his time, Mike Sr. was a mentor to all that worked with him. He taught many lessons to many people that stuck with them throughout their life.
“I had several people that came to me through the visitation and the services, afterwards (they would tell me) they’re where they’re at in life because of him (Mike Sr.),” Chris said. “In the way he helped them, he advised them, the way he encouraged them.”
Chris added that Mike Sr. would help anyone that he saw was a “hustler and a go-getter,” and he would help those people succeed.
One hobby of Mike Sr. was deep sea fishing. He would go to Florida and go out on his boat to fish. Mike Jr. said that Mike Sr. basically taught himself how to go out and deep sea fish.
“You could look at his Garmin, which is the GPS system on his boat, and there were spots everywhere,” said Mike Coyle III, the grandson of Mike Sr. and a salesman at Coyle Chevrolet.
They would sail to these spots and if there were not any fish at the marked spots, Mike Sr. would go to the GPS and pick out a new spot.
“He would get a spot and then pulling up the anchor and we’re gone… I don’t think I ever went out with him and didn’t catch a fish,” Mike III said.
