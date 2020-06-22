JEFFERSONVILLE — Just over two weeks before he was set to go to trial for murder in Clark County, a man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the death of a Jeffersonville woman in 2018.
Leevi Emery, 35, was scheduled for trial July 7 for the death of 29-year-old Stevie Cornett, whose body was found Aug. 6, 2018, hidden in a home on East Chestnut Street in Jeffersonville where she had lived with Emery and two others. Investigators believe she was killed July 27 of that year; the other two occupants of the house were previously ruled out as suspects.
On Monday afternoon, Emery appeared for a hearing in Clark County Court Circuit 4 via Zoom where he pleaded guilty to a level 2 voluntary manslaughter charge, which lists that he inflicted "injuries on her with a sharp object, while acting under sudden heat," court records show.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said as the trial had grown closer, it became apparent some of the witnesses who testified early on in the case would not be able to present that information to a jury — either because they were unable to be located, unwilling to testify or due to health conditions or other issues could not recall information they had testified to initially.
"So in preparing the case for trial, it became apparent that there was going to be significant difficulties presenting to the jury the information that I had obtained early on in the case," Mull said. "Therefore I made the decision that it was in the best interest of public safety to get a conviction on him for manslaughter and get him off the street for a few decades rather than rolling the dice and going to trial."
Certain forensic evidence collected in the case, such as Emery's fingerprints at the scene, also may have been complicated by the fact that he lived in very the room where Cornett was killed, Mull said.
Emery's blind plea entered Monday means that Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael will decide his sentence at a hearing July 27. He could serve between 10 and 30 years, with an advisory sentence of 17 and-a-half. Defense attorney Mickey Weber said after the hearing he intends to introduce mitigating factors in Emery's life to accompany his request for a lesser sentence.
"When the sentencing comes, we'll argue that there are certain mitigating factors that apply," Weber said. "With Leevi's childhood and adulthood characterized by certain untreated substance abuse disorders and [that] he suffered from certain socioeconomic disadvantages that I think should serve to mitigate some of the consequences for him.
"Ultimately we'll argue to the judge that it should be as close to the minimum as possible based on the probation department and their pre-sentence investigation."
Mull said he intends to seek the full 30 years.
