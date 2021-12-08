FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Legacy Foundation awarded its annual grants to six organizations Wednesday, each of which has a different focus in the community.
Parenting with Purpose, Open Door Youth Services, Our Place Drugs and Alcohol, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Floyd County Parks Department and CASA all received varying amounts of funding to help drive their individual missions.
The Legacy Foundation was created three years ago as a way to provide grants using funds from the sale of the Floyd Memorial Hospital.
This is the second consecutive year that the parks department has received a grant from the foundation. Last year it was granted $150,000 to help with the ongoing inclusive playground project.
This year, the department was awarded $115,000 to renovate the Galena-Lamb park, including the addition of ADA improvements, security cameras, electronic door locks as well as a nine-hole disc golf course.
The renovations will also include relocating the basketball court and fixing up the soccer field. Parks superintendent Roger Jeffers said that if they have enough funds, they will also try to get a new sign added in front of the park.
Our Place Drugs and Alcohol received $53,621.72 from the Legacy Foundation that will be used to hire a new staff member, which board member Sara Glass said has been needed for a long time.
The organization was created in 1981 and works to provide education, prevention and intervention services for people impacted by drug and alcohol abuse in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties, according to its website.
Executive director of the organization, Meribeth Adams-Wolf, said that while they have a 12-member team with some part-time workers, they need to fill a gap with out-patient counseling.
“This is just gonna allow us to have an extra counselor, add an additional layer of services so we’ll be able to bump this up to intensive out-patient services,” Adams-Wolf said.
Adams-Wolf said that this will allow them to do case management work that is needed for the families of patients.
“They need so much more than just kind of that one type of service, so we make sure that we’re connecting the dots for them across the board,” she said.
Glass also discussed how families and children of their patients need to be taken care of instead of solely focusing on the person facing addiction.
“The families of people need support and this is going to allow us to offer some assistance to them, rather than just saying ‘OK, let’s take care of the individual,’” she said.
Glass said it is a blessing to receive this grant, because she knows how much time grant writers have spent in the past trying to get funding for the organization, only to be denied or receive half of the requested amount and not be able to do what they hoped with the program.
CASA of Floyd County received $30,000 from the foundation that will go toward the volunteer recruitment effort. CASA, court appointed special advocates, is a national organization that focuses on finding and training court-appointed volunteers to advocate for children who are involved in juvenile court because of abuse and neglect.
The Floyd County sector broke away from its umbrella organization of St. Elizabeth and became established as a non-profit at the end of 2019.
Because of the pandemic occurring at the start of the organization, executive director Jessica Staten said that they were unable to do any fundraising, volunteer recruitment or outreach activities.
“With these funds we’ll be able to use it to do a public awareness campaign, to do volunteer recruitment events, and the outreach events within the community,” Staten said.
By putting CASA’s name out into the county community, Staten is hoping that the organization can get about 100 volunteers who can help the children they have on the waitlist, which is about 120.
This was the first grant that CASA has applied for and Staten said they are really excited to have the support of the Legacy Foundation.
“Being a fairly new organization that has not received a whole lot of awareness we didn’t really know how the public was going to react, so it’s amazing to have this response,” Staten said.
Parenting with Purpose was established in September 2020 and received $25,000 from the Legacy Foundation. It is a Christian non-profit that aims to equip teen parents with parental skills to try to prevent abortions from pregnant teenagers who are concerned about their ability to parent, the organization’s website states.
Executive director Betsy Downs said that the grant will help provide young parents with support through mentoring and life-skills classes, as well as offering peer support and community.
Downs said that it was very encouraging to receive this grant from the foundation because they are a relatively new organization.
“So to have people come behind us and kind of be excited about what we’re doing was very encouraging to know that they see the need and that we’re able to step in and help meet that need,” Downs said.
