NEW ALBANY — There’s a storied history behind tennis in New Albany, and it was the subject of the Floyd County Historical Society’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Kelly Carnighan presented the program, which focused on the history of tennis and tennis courts in the Silver Hills area of New Albany, located in the west end of the city. Carnighan is the president of the Silver Hills Historical Society.
He also had copies of his book, “Samuel Joseph Elsby: Banker, Businessman, and Community Leader,” available for purchase after the event. Elsby was Carnighan’s great-grandfather, who first came to Floyd County in 1918.
Tennis saw its beginnings in France during the 12th Century, when players struck a small ball with the palm of their hand rather than using rackets. The game spread throughout Europe during the next few centuries and saw some changes along the way. Carnighan briefly talked about the popularity of the sport in England.
“Henry VII was a big fan of tennis, which was increasingly popular in England,” he said. “The first Wimbledon Championship took place in 1877.”
Tennis as we know it today started sometime during the mid-19th Century in Birmingham, England.
Across the pond, The Courier-Journal published various articles about tennis during the late 19th and 20th centuries. At that time, tennis was a sport aimed at genteel men. One of those early articles even provided a description of an ideal tennis player, a nimble man with good arm muscles. Those were the same ideals that had been carried over from England.
The Highland Country Club was built in New Albany in 1907, after which tennis became popular in our area. There were many different courts people could choose from. A few of the early courts, including the Wiley Ennis Tennis Court, were featured in the presentation. Carnighan started off with a brief introduction to the once-famous court.
“The Wiley Ellis Court had mixed tennis matches and tournaments in which both men and women played. It was built during the 1950s and was a staple for the sport for roughly 30 years,” he said.
Carnighan then showed participants a few pictures of the founder, Wiley Ennis, who passed away in 1973. A total of 12 tennis courts were built on the Highland Country Club’s property.
The George Mosier Court was built during the 1920s. During that time, only men were allowed to play tennis there during the mornings. Women often came and played later in the afternoon, when the men were at work.
One of the two remaining tennis courts on Silver Hills recently received a renovation. The Silver Hills Tennis Court had its grand opening on July 9. Because of Carnighan’s and others’ passion and dedication to the project, another piece of local history has been preserved.
“I purchased the property recently and rebuilt the court. During the beginning of the renovation, we found out the court was poorly built. There was no base. We fixed that, along with any other issues we found. I also restored the old hydrant at the Benjamin Court, which was originally from the Wiley Ennis Tennis Court.”
For about 12 years, the court was dormant. After it was renovated, it was open for tennis players, as well as pickleball and basketball players. Carnighan said opening the new court was a good way to include more members of the community who want to mingle and play other sports.
Rules were stricter during the early days of tennis, as no drinking, gambling, or (audible) swearing was allowed. A lot has changed since those days, and not just the aforementioned rules. Carnighan held up one of the older men’s championship trophies from the early 1960s. During that time, both the men’s and women’s winners’ trophies consisted of nothing but several empty cans glued and stacked up on one another, spray painted with gold paint.
At the end of the program, Carnighan showed participants an elaborate slideshow set to music. There were three parts to the slideshow, featuring photographs from the Wiley Ennis Tennis Court, a Christmas celebration compilation of those associated with the courts, and photographs from the Benjamin Court. After the opening credits, there was a brief narration from Charlie Ennis, Wiley’s son. Charlie was the person who cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Silver Hills Tennis Court.
The slides themselves consisted of photos from various decades, mostly of people enjoying a game of tennis and competing in past tournaments.
