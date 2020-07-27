NEW ALBANY — A well-known family when it comes to education in Floyd County and New Albany is helping to launch a campaign designed to keep alumni informed while also raising funds for school-related needs.
The nonprofit New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation introduced its Alumni Nation Legacy campaign this week. Legacy NAFC raises funds to support New Albany-Floyd County Schools and seeks to close the “opportunity gap” by enhancing educational opportunities for students.
There are seven different membership levels, ranging from $10 to $1,000 annually, that are being offered to help raise funds for the cause.
The top membership level, the Valedictorian, includes two reserved tickets for all home Floyd Central High School or New Albany High School football and basketball games along with a pair of tickets to the NAFC Education Foundation Gala and two VIP passes to main-stage musical performances by either high school.
Each level of membership includes a monthly E-newsletter.
“The idea is to reconnect with the schools that you’re a graduate from, and to support the foundation through an annual membership,” said Tyler Bliss, executive director of the NAFC Education Foundation.
Funds raised through the campaign support first-year teacher funding for school supplies, the Floyd County Imagination Library and Blessings in a Backpack, among other causes.
At the same time, those who buy a membership will be able to stay up to date on school news, receive information about reunions and networking opportunities and will be given a decal for their vehicle to show their school pride.
To roll out the campaign, the foundation is receiving some help from the Willman/Dablow extended family. The family has been named the first chairs of the Legacy campaign, and with good reason.
Robert L. Willman worked at NAHS from 1946 to 1979. He served as a teacher, dean of boys, assistant principal and was one of the initial directors of WNAS 88.1 FM.
The family tree is full of branches that are rooted in local education.
Like her father, Janey Willman was also a teacher. She graduated from NAHS in 1967, and she said she was interested in helping with the Legacy campaign, based on all the good the foundation has done for local schools.
“It does great things for teachers, and anything that does good things for teachers, I’m all for,” she said.
The passion for the local school system runs deep in her family, she said.
“I can’t remember a time when New Albany-Floyd Schools weren’t in my life,” Willman said.
There several other members of the family who have dedicated their professional lives to education. John Robert Willman was a teacher and athletic director at Hazelwood Middle School from 1967 to 2001 and was also a member of the NA-FC Schools Board of Education from 2002 to 2006.
Rob Willman is the principal at Floyd Central High School where he was also once a wrestling coach.
John Dablow, a 1994 NAHS graduate, is the athletic director at Silver Creek High School.
Several other family members have made significant contributions to the local school system, and that’s why Bliss said they wanted to name them as chairs of the campaign.
“There has been a Willman teaching or being an administrator here since 1946,” he said.
For more information on the Legacy program, go to the website nafcalumni.nationbuilder.com.
