SOUTHERN INDIANA — One issue has been omnipresent in communities across the United States as populations continue to swell — affordable housing.
Some figures show that there was an underproduction of more than 7 million homes between 2000 and 2015. Just like metropolises on the country’s east and west coasts, municipalities in Clark and Floyd counties, too, are struggling to keep up with demand.
A bipartisan piece of legislation that aims to promote the production of more residential units has now successfully made its way through the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Yes in My Backyard Act (YIMBY) was introduced by U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Indiana, and U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, D-Washington, with official passage occurring Monday.
“I hear a lot about affordable housing,” Hollingsworth told the News and Tribune. “One thing that jumped out at me when I had these conversations all over Southern Indiana is that a lot of it has to do with local land use and zoning laws, which the federal government doesn’t directly control. This incentivizes local municipalities to develop better laws and zoning requirements, which allows more building and lower prices.”
The purpose of YIMBY is to create a system for municipalities to report on their land use policies, such as zoning standards. In doing so, Hollingsworth said the act will lead to the removal of barriers that can sometimes limit the availability of housing.
Driving that change is the fact that the push is tied to Community Development Block Grant funds, with those municipalities enacting policies that promote the construction of high-density single-family and multi-family developments getting first looks from the federal government.
“The federal government hands out a lot of grants and a lot of money to local municipalities for building projects,” Hollingsworth said. “What this does is says before we do that, we’re requiring you to report on your local zoning laws. We’re going to prioritize those communities that are allowing for more building. With the billions of dollars that we hand out, we’re going to be looking at communities that are doing the right thing for those residents to get more affordable housing.”
Hollingsworth added that this allows the government to get the most “bang for their buck” in distributing such grants.
According to Christian Evans, director of the Building and Development Association of Southern Indiana, one of the biggest barriers for home builders are regulations from governments. On the front end of construction, Evans said permit fees, sewer fees and tap fees can cause costs to grow to a level much higher than the developers would like.
“Around 25.7% of all new home construction has to do with regulation from the local, state or federal government,” Evans said. “A lot of our builders say all the time that they don’t like charging the price they have to, just to get through those regulations.”
Evans said that in Clark and Floyd counties, sewer fees can go as high as $7,000. During the construction phase, 10% of overall costs is associated with impact fees, permits and inspections.
When all is said and done, the average builder profit is about 9.1% of the sale price of the home.
“There’s a lot of different burdens developers have to deal with,” Evans said. “I think a lot of people say the developer needs to charge less, but that can’t happen if they’re having to pay the prices they are before construction even begins because of over-regulation.”
Such high prices limit the ability of many Americans to ever become homeowners. Evans referenced figures showing that 25.4 million U.S. households have insufficient funds to afford a home that costs $250,000 or more.
Many of the new homes in Clark and Floyd counties often approach that level, all but prohibiting purchasing a home for lower-income individuals and families.
This can be especially true for younger Americans, who are entering a much different job market than past generations. At 23 years old, Evans said he understands this struggle all too well.
Having just recently graduated, he — like millions of others — are weighed down with student loan debts to attain a higher education, as well.
“We’re being asked to move out into the real world, but where am I going to find a new home?” Evans said. “Most of these median homes in Clark and Floyd counties are out of our budget.”
Enter the role of builders, who Evans said have been ahead of the curve in creating a new market with multi-family developments in more densely-populated areas along the Ohio River. By creating more affordable options, such as condos, apartment complexes and duplexes, the overhead that comes with being a millenial or member of generation z can be minimized.
Just as important as developers recognizing trends are municipalities following suit. That’s why Evans believes in the power of public-private partnerships in housing development.
“The more we can lower these costs with local government help, the local government will increase their tax base over time by keeping those residents in their community,” he said. “That money they invest comes back tenfold.”
New Albany City Council member Al Knable is in favor of such arrangements. In the past, he has tried to create an affordable housing trust fund to no avail.
A nutshell overview of how that would work would involve the city purchasing homes in distress and selling them to developers, who would improve them and ultimately sell them to a tenant. The principal of the initial purchase and a small amount of interest would then be paid back to the city.
Knable gave an estimated start-up funding need of around $500,000 to get such a program off the ground.
“You have the economic development community doing it for pocket parks and other properties around the city,” he said. “But I’d like to see private-public partnerships where we’re doing that for homes... They have a program in Louisville, and I don’t know why we can’t have a New Albany program. I’m probably going to try to make another run at that.”
Another point of emphasis for Knable is differentiating between public housing and affordable housing. Affordable housing to him is when an individual spends no more than 30% of their income on housing.
But that doesn’t mean increasing the availability of affordable housing won’t help those in public housing purchase their own homes. In the current economy, making a leap from public housing to purchasing a home approaching the price of $200,000 can be daunting, he said.
In the end, increasing access to more units at lower prices will benefit a broad spectrum of people.
“When you look at where New Albany has the greatest need, it’s for the person getting out of college or the single mom,” Knable said. “Perhaps on the other end of the age spectrum, you have people that no longer want to cut grass on six acres of land, so they want to downsize. I think you’re looking at housing that’s between $85,000 and $125,000.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.