INDIANAPOLIS — Both the Indiana House and the Indiana Senate voted on Thursday to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of House Bill 1123, which seeks to limit his authority to act in emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House overrode the veto in a 59-26 vote, and the Senate followed a few hours later, voting 36-8 mostly along party lines. The action means the new law is effective immediately, setting up a potential challenge in the courts.
House Bill 1123, authored by Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, limits the powers of the executive branch like those Holcomb has exercised since declaring a state of emergency at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The bill instead would require the General Assembly to convene in an emergency session to act without the governor’s approval.
With Thursday’s action, Indiana joins eight states that have already signed laws limiting the power of the governor during a time of emergency, according to the digital political encyclopedia Ballotpedia.
“What we’re saying is that the collective input of 150 members of the General Assembly is crucial to address the concerns of 6.7 million Hoosiers who have been under emergency orders for over a year,” said Sen. Susan Glick, R-LaGrange, in urging the Senate to override.
HB 1123 is the second bill that has been overridden by the House and Senate this year, the only two vetoes to be overridden in Holcomb’s time in office. The other override was on Senate Bill 148 which deals with landlord-tenant relations.
Opposition to the override came almost entirely from Democrats who described the action as a power-move by members of the governor’s own Republican Party.
“This piece of legislation is nothing more than a power grab by the supermajority that inhibits our ability to respond to a statewide crisis,” said Rep. Chris Campbell, D-West Lafayette, in a statement opposing the override.
In vetoing the bill last week, Holcomb said in a letter to House Speaker Todd Huston that HB 1123 “violates the separation of powers” between the executive and legislative branches and raised the possibility of a legal challenge.
“If House Enrolled Act 1123 becomes law and can be used by the General Assembly it will create significant uncertainty and solidify the controversy over its constitutionality as a matter of immediate and substantial public interest,” Holcomb wrote.
“In addition, any legislative actions taken during an unconstitutional special session will be void and thus open and subject to legal challenges to set them aside. Government should serve as a steady foundation during a time of crisis. Avoidable legal action during a state of emergency will only serve to be disruptive to our state.”
Republican legislative leaders have said they expect a court challenge to the emergency session plan. They’ve maintained that the measure wasn’t “anti-governor” and have praised Holcomb’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which health officials say has killed more than 13,000 people in the state.
Holcomb has not said whether his office would file suit on the issue.
Democratic Sen. Tim Lanane of Anderson called the Legislature’s action “Monday morning quarterbacking” and said the bill’s supporters haven’t produced any legal opinions supporting its constitutionality.
“I just worry there’s a little bit of reaction to a minority of people who objected about things like wearing masks and other things which were imposed via the executive order,” Lanane said.
Other provisions in the new law give legislators more control over federal relief money.
