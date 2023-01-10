NEW ALBANY — As a licensed Realtor when working with buyers one of the first steps is to determine how they plan to pay for the property they want to purchase.
No matter if it is the buyer’s first home or if they have purchased several, there are always questions about the finance piece. If a buyer is planning to obtain a mortgage, finding the right lender with the best loan programs available to help the buyer with their financing needs is critical. At the JPAR Aspire Lender Panel, buyers will have the opportunity to ask specific questions they have about obtaining financing and they will learn about specific loan products each lender has that may benefit their specific lending needs.
One of the biggest challenges for many buyers is saving the funds needed for the down-payment. Buyers that prepare in advance generally feel less stressed during the home buying process. Understanding in advance the types of documents they will need to gather, as well as understanding the time frames and costs involved in the process all help to make the process smoother and easier for all parties involved.
Housing costs continued to gain in November but a decline in overall inflation could be a good sign for would-be buyers priced out of the housing market by higher mortgage rates. Weekly 30-year fixed mortgage rates gauged by Freddie Mac rose as high as 7.08% in October and November. At an average 6.33% last week, the 30-year fixed rate has come down significantly since then, though the rate is still well above the 3.1% rate one year ago.
“Low inflation means a less aggressive Federal Reserve,” said Lawrence Yun, the National Association of Realtors’ chief economist. “So, today’s decelerating consumer price inflation will mean lower mortgage rates.”
The community is invited to the upcoming educational JPAR Aspire Lender Panel from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19. If you are interested in purchasing a home, some land or investing in real estate, this is the event for you. JPAR Aspire has four professional lenders who will be speaking about various lending topics and the floor will be open to questions after their presentations. Appetizers and beverages are provided and be sure to stick around for the door prize giveaway.
This is a free event but registration is required as seating is limited. Appetizers and beverages are provided. Seating is limited and RSVP is required. Reserve your free ticket at https://lendarpanelevent.eventbrite.com before they are gone.
You will hear from the following lender panelists each speaking about a different topic:
* Connor Welch, Rural 1st Mortgage Loan Officer (NMLS 1763258)- Lot and Land Program
* Stephen DeMuth of Ruoff Mortgage, Louisville Branch (NMLS 1946856 ) - VA Loans
* Jennifer McKinney of Mortgage Warehouse (NMLS 106135) - HomeReady and Home Possible conventional loan financing
* Timothy Handley of Smith Broady & Associates, Inc. (NMLS 2054381) - Down Payment Assistance Program
The Lender Panel event will be held at the JPAR Aspire office located at 1829 E. Spring St Suite #101, New Albany, and will be hosted by Julie Gamble, owner/Broker of JPAR Aspire Real Estate. For additional details, contact our office at 812-725-7878 or visit our website at www.jparaspire.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.