SOUTHERN INDIANA — Statistics show that the majority of residents in Southern Indiana, like the rest of the state, don't have a good job as defined by wages and employer-sponsored medical benefits.
It's an issue that's been on the front burner for regional entities like One Southern Indiana, and it was also among the topic discussed during a webinar hosted by Southern Indiana Works. The event focused on findings in reports including this year's State of Renewal examination completed by the Brookings Institution.
Experts also referenced reports conducted by the American Enterprise Institute as they offered commentary on local and state trends and areas where improvement is needed.
Though 1si has a higher standard for wages, a good job as defined by the studies pays an Indiana worker about $36,500 annually and includes health insurance.
In Southern Indiana, about 39.7% of workers have a good job, which is lower than the state mark of about 42%.
“What's really interesting and frightening about the share of workers with a good job is that some of the work AEI did indicates that this dynamic might not improve,” said Nathan Ringham, director of research and insights for the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership.
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of 1si, said the organization looks at livable wages when defining what's a good job. Those wages are based on research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Chesser said the wages need to be enough to fully fund living expenses without any government subsidies including free or reduced lunch for children.
For Clark County, the living wage average is about $42,600 annually, not including health insurance. Chesser said the amount is a little bit higher in Floyd County, and that the scale slides depending on the situation. For example, a single adult earning a little less than $42,600 a year, which equates to $20.52 hourly based on a 40-hour work week, would still qualify. However, a single adult with one child would need to earn more.
If a business pays less than those amounts, it means the employee will likely need some sort of subsidy, Chesser said.
“So who is bearing the cost of all of that added expense? It's not the employer, by him or herself. It's all the rest of us,” she said.
Employers failing to meet those wage standards will face their own struggles, Chesser continued.
“If they're not paying the county average, they're going to have a hard time finding employees,” she said.
The percentages contrast starkly based on educational achievement.
Based on the data, Ringham said about 66% of Southern Indiana workers who have a bachelor's degree or higher have a good job. Only about 32% of Southern Indiana employees who have less than a bachelor's degree hold a good job.
But Ringham pointed out that the problem isn't exclusive to Indiana. In fact, the state ranks 16th in the nation for good jobs. But trends show that the state isn't heading in the right direction.
Indiana has the third highest concentration of advanced industry employment, with 10.5% of Hoosier workers and 25% of the state's GDP tied to the sector.
But the state has been losing its productivity advantage as cited in the reports, Ringham noted. Indiana ranks 37th for annual information technology investment per employee in advanced industries. The state also ranks 41st in advanced services employment, which refers to tech-related jobs and positions that involve STEM skills.
In Southern Indiana, advanced manufacturing employment grew by a little less than 1% from 2007 to 2019, but wages in the sector declined by about .03%.
Comparing Indiana with other states shows some positives, but there's work to be done to improve the situation, Ringham said.
“We're not doing too bad, but the flat wage growth and the lack of increase in good jobs I think probably suggests that we've tapped out in terms of the amount of our fellow Hoosiers holding a good job,” he said.
It also behooves employers to pay competitive wages, Ringham added.
“There's a lot of research out there that shows employers who pay more, get returns,” he said. “Workers are frankly more invested in the company and more productive.”
Though Indiana has traditionally recovered from recessions slower than other states, that hasn't been the case during the pandemic. But Indiana relies heavily on manufacturing, and automation and other advances does threaten long-term employment in the sector.
In his One Weekly column, Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair of Business at Indiana University Southeast, said struggles for employers in finding workers could “accelerate moves to more automation and labor-saving innovations.”
Ringham doesn't believe the state is “doomed to repeat” its past when it comes to recovering from a recession, but he warned traditional approaches will have to be examined and potentially adjusted.
“At the end of the day, Indiana is the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation,” he said. “We are more reliant on manufacturing in Indiana than Hawaii is on tourism, and that's a double-edged sword.”
The studies and webinar weren't just focused on identifying problems but also emphasized solutions.
Digital adoption is at the forefront of those suggestions along with ensuring broadband accessibility and equipping workers with the necessary skills to work in advanced industries and services.
Promoting job creation, pursing advanced industry growth and continuing workforce development efforts are also among the proposals, and Ringham emphasized those initiatives can occur at a regional level instead of being led by the state.
For workers who don't have good jobs, exploring Medicaid buy-ins, enacting childcare agendas and encouraging choice employer programs to create higher-paying positions were among the recommendations in the reports.
Locally, 1si is heading an effort in hopes of garnering state funding through the Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority.
A state budget is expected to be approved this week in Indianapolis, and Chesser said local officials are waiting anxiously to see if up to $150 million is included in the plan for RDA efforts.
Southern Indiana failed to garner necessary support in 2015 for the RDA initiative, potentially missing out on millions of dollars for quality-of-life and other projects.
There are multiple potential uses for this round of funding, and those details won't be finalized until a budget is approved. But Chesser said the funds could be leveraged for completing several important projects in Southern Indiana that could create jobs and attract residents to the region.
But it will take teamwork, she stressed.
“The worst case scenario for us is if we start to splinter off and we have different groups trying to make applications for those dollars,” Chesser said. “Let's work together. Let's clean up our image a little bit with the General Assembly and the folks in Indianapolis because they know we failed in 2015. Let's not let that happen again.”
