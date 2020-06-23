I wanted to give a big CHEERS to Daniel Suddeath for his column about diversity in our local leadership — and while I’m at it...a big welcome back! Daniel, we’ve missed you here, and your local roots bring an important element to the table in reporting on the issues in our small communities that are often historically rooted years below the surface.
I realize the focus of this column was on the larger cities in our Clark-Floyd area, and in that respect these observations are spot-on, long overdue — and much appreciated. I can think of a number of females who have worked county-wide to chip away at that glass ceiling in my time alone, from Judge Tiny Barthold to Vicki Conlin and Connie Sellers. Our current local judiciary in particular has some trailblazers and exemplary leaders in Judges Carmichael, Orth, and Granger.
I would just like to take a moment to also point out the anomaly that is Charlestown, for the record, because it’s pretty incredible by comparison.
Charlestown recently elected its first female Mayor in Dr. Treva Hodges (the first lady Mayor in Clark County history), and of her 27 appointed local board positions, 51 percent (14) are held by females — 11 percent (3) by black women, and she has hired several female department heads, and a number of minorities. Our long-time Clerk-Treasurer Donna Coomer is a female — she is exemplary in this role, setting the bar very high for Clerk-Treasurers across the state. We also have new City Councilperson Ruthie Jackson, who has long-served our community via her efforts with the North Clark Outreach Center. Donna Ennis heads up our Redevelopment Commission — she also serves at the executive level locally with a major utility, on the Greater Clark Educational Foundation, and has blazed a few trails in her own time.
I also can’t remember a time when either local Republican or Democrat political party chair position was held by a female — hat tip to Katie Miller, and to Libertarian Kelley Curran as well.
There is absolutely more room — and a need — for more color, diversity and representation in our local leadership. Given the slow climb that I’ve witnessed by these amazing ladies in my time... I think we’re on the eve of seeing this come to fruition.
Leah Lowe, Jeffersonville
