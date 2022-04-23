Serving as a commissioner is a full-time commitment
A number of you have asked me recently: “what’s involved with being a county commissioner?” Some of you have gone further and asked who I support in the May GOP primary. Both are fair questions.
First, the Board of Commissioners is the executive body for the county and the Commissioners run the county on a day to day basis. Commissioners are blessed with a great staff who help manage the six departments with approximately 60 employees in Operations, Information Technology, GIS/Storm Water, Highway/Public Works, Building/Development Services and County Engineer.
I’ve served as a Commissioner for the past 5+ years representing District #2-Lafayette and Greenville. Based on my experience, I can state without hesitation that being a Commissioner honestly requires a full-time commitment to the job, along with the need to be accessible in person, text, phone call or email virtually every day, 7 days a week.
It’s in this spirit that I want to share my service alongside Shawn Carruthers, who’s running for re-election in District #1, and why I think this election is so important.
Shawn is president of the Board of Commissioners and serves on multiple boards and committees, including the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Board, the Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency (KIPDA) board, and the Friends of the Town Clock Church Board of Directors.
As a Commissioner, Shawn understands the full-time responsibility and commitment that’s required in order to be effective and productive. It is not uncommon for Shawn to spend 12 to 14 hours a week meeting with constituents, INDOT, engineers, utility companies, Norfolk Southern Railroad, other teams, groups or organizations during a typical 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. work day. This of course is in addition to the regular biweekly monthly Commissioners’ meetings.
Shawn has championed and committed to providing 100% Broadband Border to Border in Floyd County. From day one, Shawn has supported NovaParke, an innovation engine that will spark job growth in STEM-related occupations, a key to retaining our local talent and young people in Floyd County.
Shawn is deeply committed to improving our quality of life, county parks, accessible playgrounds, nature/walking trails, infrastructure, roads, sewers and water systems. Shawn has a strong record of accomplishments. He understands the time and effort required to be a successful Floyd County Commissioner.
Most of us in public life have a backstop at home to support us. Shawn is blessed to have his wife Ann as a supportive spouse. He is involved and supports her incredible work as a community leader committed to Mental Health and Prevent Child Abuse Advocacy, Education, and Awareness. Our community is a better place to live given their shared dedication to public service.
I would encourage you to take the points I’ve made into account before you vote. Does the candidate have the time to commit to and perform the duties of the job of a county executive? Are they available any time day or night to respond to issues that may arise?
I’ve sat next to Shawn Carruthers in many Commissioners’ meetings and many outside meetings during all hours of the day and evening. I admire his dedication. But even more, I admire his thoughtful and humble approach to public service. His example makes me a better Commissioner. He has earned a second term.
I hope these thoughts are helpful. I do not routinely endorse candidates, because honestly, the only endorsement that really counts is your endorsement, the voter.
John Schellenberger, Vice-President Floyd County Board of Commissioners, District #2 Lafayette/Greenville Townships.
EDITOR’S NOTE: In order to be published before the May 3 primary, all election letters related to the primary must be received by noon on April 27.
