Volunteers needed at Howard Steamboat Museum
In an earlier letter to the editor I expressed my frustration about retirement. As a member of the board of directors of the Howard Steamboat Museum I wish to invite you to become involved in a fine organization that is home grown. The Howard family made a real difference to the community.
As the nation expanded West, riverboats were the means of transportation and some of the very finest were made at the Howard Shipyard. It later became Jeffboat. The products were no longer made of wood, but of steel. During World War II my father was transported on an LST made at Jeffboat and while in college I worked as a “tacker” for two summers, welding in the yard.
The Howards were successful and amassed a lot of power in the area and built a mansion on Market Street which is now the Howard Museum. It was the grandest home in Jeffersonville when it was built. If you have not visited the museum you are missing a local treasure. The story of the mansion and the Howard family is worth your time and effort. As a matter of fact you are now invited to take a role as a museum guide or docent.
The Director and Curator is a gentleman named Travis Vasconcelos and he will train you and find a schedule that works for you. Call him at 812-283-3728. This is worth your effort. I do not know what the future holds for the Jeffboat site, but it is an important part of Jeffersonville that will have a future that we should all be proud of and this is an opportunity to have input on its future.
John R. (Jack) Vissing
Jeffersonville
