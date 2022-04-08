Carruthers is an outstanding leader
I have known Shawn Carruthers for a long time, and have come to respect his character and commitment to public service above all. Shawn has been an outstanding leader for the Republican Party and Floyd County. He has done about every job in the party, including service as the Floyd County GOP Chairman. State GOP leaders appointed him to the advisory board to the Indiana State Republican Party Diversity Leadership Program because he is a strong advocate for Republican principles: small government, individual freedom and opportunity for all.
Shawn has applied these same important principles in his role as president of the Floyd County Commission. His colleagues and constituents appreciate his quiet but effective leadership. I sure do. That’s why I hope you will join me in voting for Shawn Carruthers for county commissioner.
Ronny Hornung
New Albany
Knable has heart of a servant
I confidently recommend Dr. Al Knable MD for the position of Floyd County Commissioner. Al has acquired a great deal of experience in his years of service to the City of New Albany as a councilperson. Al demonstrates his leadership abilities by gathering as much information as he can, making thoughtful decisions, and then backing up those decisions. Evidence by his performance, Al has earned the respect of the local citizens, lawmakers, local government officials, as well as his patients in his medical practice of dermatology.
Al is a fifth-generation native of Floyd County, having graduated from New Albany High School, Purdue, and IU medical school. Al resides in New Albany with his wife, Jessica. They have four children.
You will frequently see Al about town, visiting with people, attending the farmers market, or enjoying a meal at a local restaurant. He is very attentive to every concern a citizen brings to his attention. Al has the heart of a servant. Please join me in support of Dr. Al Knable for Floyd County Commissioner.
Lois Naville Endris
Floyd County Recorder
EDITOR’S NOTE: In order to be published before the May 3 primary, all election letters related to the primary must be received by noon on April 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.