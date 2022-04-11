Ed Clere thoughtful, effective advocate
Republican Ed Clere has been a thoughtful, effective leader at the Indiana Statehouse, and, in my opinion, he has earned the opportunity to continue to advocate for us in House District 72. Ed is a true conservative. He’s a small government guy who believes that the best solutions to problems are those that are developed locally. If a state solution is needed, we can count on Ed to make sure it’s fiscally sound and doesn’t interfere with our rights.
Ed has been an advocate for those who need a voice — seniors, the disabled and other Hoosiers facing special challenges. As a realtor, he understands problems facing small businesses and works hard to support policies that make sure everyone has the opportunity to live the American dream of owning their own home.
Ed is not about the latest political buzzwords. He is a solid leader who seeks the opinions of many before making a decision. We’d be better off if every officeholder took the same approach and that’s why I urge my friends and neighbors to support Ed Clere for House District 72.
Joe Kraft, Floyd County resident
Jackie Grubbs wants to fight for our freedoms
I have known Jackie Bright Grubbs (“Jack”) for at least 50-plus years, dating back to grade school at Holy Trinity/Catholic Central grade schools in the 1960s. She and I were blessed to have been raised in families with lots of siblings, centered around love for God and country, with both of our fathers serving in the military. The concept of “serving for our country” was never downplayed and Jackie has chosen to carry the torch forward, being inspired to run for public office, spurred on by troubling developments in schools, businesses, churches and with individual rights.
This I do know...Jackie is GENUINE...and sincerely, earnestly and enthusiastically wants to fight for the freedoms of “we the people,” which were sacrificially given to us by some who gave their lives to uphold.
Jackie is a TRUE PATRIOT...she wants to actually listen to the voice of the constituents in our district in the state of Indiana and wants to take this same voice BACK to the highest level of government in Indiana.
Jackie is a CONSERVATIVE CONSTITUTIONALIST...with strong beliefs in pro-life (life beginning at conception); education NOT centered in social or political ideology; a free market economy with support of small business; support for the 2nd Amendment, limited government with democracy meaning “voice of the people and election integrity.
Jackie is A BREATH OF FRESH AIR candidate...a “common folk, grassroots, girl next door” candidate who we can relate to. A candidate that will represent those of us that most present-day politicians have forgotten about or, simply, do not WANT to listen to. She will gladly take our voice to the highest level of government in the state of Indiana...will listen, proclaim and then achieve results for us in the statehouse.
I ask for sincere consideration of voting for my childhood friend...Jackie Bright Grubbs in the upcoming Republican primary for state representative on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Lauri Harral, Georgetown
Shawn Carruthers has earned the right to continue
”If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” What’s true in life, is certainly true in politics. Shawn Carruthers is an exceptional county commissioner. Although he has a well-known and likable challenger, there is no reason we shouldn’t re-elect Carruthers. And there are good reasons why we need Shawn Carruthers to remain on the Floyd County Commission.
Shawn is a collaborator. He listens and thinks before he acts. He has been careful with our tax dollars as well as the funds that were received due to COVID relief. Carruthers has been innovative, moving forward on his goal of “border to border” broadband for Floyd County and working to develop NovaParke, which will be a scientific and technical economic oasis off the I-64 corridor.
Shawn has stuck to the nuts and bolts, too. The County Commission has made sure that streets, roads and bridges have been inspected, maintained and improved. Shawn, in particular, is a believer in working these plans because he knows that infrastructure is a cornerstone of quality of life in Floyd County.
When something’s working, you keep it going. Shawn Carruthers has done a solid job as president of the Floyd County Commission. I think he has earned the right to continue the good work he has started. I hope you will join me in re-electing Shawn as county commissioner.
Jason Paris, New Albany
EDITOR’S NOTE: In order to be published before the May 3 primary, all election letters related to the primary must be received by noon on April 27.
