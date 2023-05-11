NEW ALBANY — Four candidates have filed to run as Libertarians in New Albany’s municipal election.
The Libertarian Party of Floyd County is looking ahead to the November election as they push for a stronger presence for the third party in the City of New Albany. The local Libertarian candidates say they want to reach across party lines.
June 30 at noon is the deadline for an independent or minor party candidate to file a petition of nomination with the voter registration office, and July 3 at noon is the deadline for the Libertarian Party to present a convention to nominate candidates or fill ballot vacancies.
New Albany City Councilman Josh Turner recently switched from the Republican Party to the Libertarian Party. He currently represents District 5, but in the 2023 general election, he is running as a Libertarian for an at-large seat on the city council.
“I think there’s a big push [toward the Libertarian party] because people, just in the national climate, they’re tired of seeing the red versus blue, and they need a third option,” Turner said. “I think the Libertarian gives everybody that option, because it matches up with what we stand for, and it really aligns with both sides.”
In the general election, Turner will be facing Republican candidates Stefanie Griffith, Jay Papp and Scott W. Whalen, and he will face Democratic candidates Maury Goldberg and Don Unruh.
Turner said he was concerned about the focus on “jockeying for power” in the Republican party, which contributed to his departure from the party.
“One thing you’ll see about these parties is that they are eating themselves alive by their infighting,” he said. “We are united, and we are a united voice for the people.”
Andrew Nicholson is the Libertarian candidate for New Albany City Clerk. He said when people ask whether he is a red or blue candidate, he describes himself as “purple.”
He notes that he supports term limits for municipalities, saying “the only way to keep anything — a city, an organization, a business — up and coming is to try to get fresh, new blood” every eight years.
Nicholson will face Democratic incumbent Vicki Glotzbach in the race for city clerk.
Turner said the local Libertarian Party is focused on “transparency and accountability,” and he notes that he and Nicholson have streamed public meetings on social media.
Libertarian Jeffrey Mayott is running for District 2 on New Albany City Council. He feels that the presence of the third party in local elections offers an “open-minded option.”
“We have broad views amongst ourselves and the party, so I think that will bring a lot of people who haven’t been involved in politics before because they see the option of people running who have open minds,” he said.
He feels that many people are “looking for a change on the city council.”
Mayott will face Democratic incumbent Adam Dickey and Republican Dan Coffey in the District 2 race.
David Logan is a Libertarian candidate for District 1 on the New Albany City Council. He said the “two-specific-party system is not working,” and he is excited to see the effort from the Libertarian candidates in New Albany.
“And having us kind of come in really kind of emphasizes that we see both viewpoints, but we’re not biased to one or another, we’re more open, more suggestive to changes whereas [the major party candidates] seem like they’re very, very set in their viewpoints,” he said.
Logan will face Democratic incumbent Jennie Collier in the District 1 race.
