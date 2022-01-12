The Libertarian Party of Floyd County named Jennifer Caummisar-Kern as its new chairperson at the annual county convention on Monday.
Jennifer is a long-time Libertarian and has been a resident of Floyd County for over 10 years. She currently serves on the New Albany-Floyd County Friends of the Library and Mount St Francis Sanctuary Boards and previously served on the Edwardsville Water Company Board of Directors.
She looks forward to building party membership and supporting Libertarians interested in running for office.
“It’s an exciting time for Libertarians,” said Caummisar-Kern. “Now, more than ever, voters are more engaged and looking for positive change. We have great candidates running this election cycle and it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to support them in spreading our message of liberty.“
