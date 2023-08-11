CLARKSVILLE — Some candidates running for Clarksville Town Council aren't happy that they were left out of an article in the town's magazine listing candidates for the November municipal election.
But a town official said it's an oversight they've worked diligently to correct by including information about Libertarian candidates Russell Brooksbank and Greg Hertzsch in residents' wastewater bills, on the town's website and in social media posts.
"We are doing all we can to make up for the oversight and we hope that it would be satisfactory to the Libertarian Party," said Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin.
The magazine was distributed to all Clarksville residents in the past couple of weeks, listing all candidates running for town council except for Libertarians Brooksbank, who's running for an at-large seat, and Hertzsch, who's running for the town's District 1 seat.
Brooksbank confirms the town did send them questionnaires, but he's concerned that the information about Libertarian candidates won't get sent to everyone who gets a town magazine.
He said residents have told him they get the Clarksville magazine, but not a wastewater bill.
"Why is the Town of Clarksville even getting involved with this, why does it go into their magazine and why are tax dollars being spent on this?" Brooksbank told the News and Tribune. "Why didn't they doublecheck and see if there were any libertarian candidates running. Because of this, it's going to put the Libertarian candidates at a disadvantage."
Conklin said the town contacted the magazine's printing company and distributor and was assured that the mailing list for the town magazine is the same as the wastewater mailing list, which the printer gets from the Clarksville Wastewater office.
He said the town is trying to give residents as much information as possible about candidates in the upcoming election, which is why they were profiled in the first place.
"We did it with positive intentions of giving information to residents about those who have decided to represent Clarksville, and it was done with the best of intentions," Conklin said. "It was an unfortunate oversight. The town has tried its best to make it up to the candidates who are left out. We will be sure we take the extra steps to be inclusive of the candidates in the future."
Brooksbank said he just wants to be sure everyone in the town is able to receive information about Libertarian candidates.
"I think what they can do to fix this is, the flyer they came up with was nice, if they would just send the flier out to the same people who get their magazine," Brooksbank said.
Conklin said the magazine featured political candidates to help educate residents about who's on the ballot.
"In most elections, residents don't get to know their candidate," Conklin said. "They see a sign in a yard, a sign and a billboard, but they have no idea who the people are, so we though it would be a good idea to help the residents know who is representing them."
Brooksbank is the chairman of Clark County's Libertarian Party.
"We don't want to be excluded from these things, the Libertarian Party is a legitimate political party in the state of Indiana, we have had continual ballot access since 1994," he said. "We are nominated though a county or state convention."
