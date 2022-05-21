NEW ALBANY — On Wednesday, state and federal Democratic Party and Libertarian Party candidates will take part in a town hall in New Albany.
Democrats at the event will include Tom McDermott, mayor of Hammond and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate; Destiny Wells, a candidate for Indiana Secretary of State; Rita Fleming, an incumbent candidate for District 71 state representative, and Nick Marshall, a candidate for Indiana Senate District 45.
The Libertarian Party of Indiana is also expected to have candidates at the forum.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the 40/8 Hall at 1101 221 Albany St. in New Albany.
The Indiana Democratic Party in a news release stated that the state’s Libertarian and Republican parties were asked to take part in the town hall series, which includes stops across the state. Democrats said in the news release the Republican Party declined to participate.
“There is no set theme for the town halls. Indiana Democrats have a plan to address the kitchen-table issues important to voters, and from issues like inflation and law enforcement funding to education and broadband, candidates and elected officials will answer as many questions as possible during a 90-minute conversation,” the news release states.
