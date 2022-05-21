Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA CLARK CRAWFORD DUBOIS FLOYD HARRISON JEFFERSON ORANGE PERRY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY ANDERSON FRANKLIN HARRISON SCOTT IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT HARDIN HENRY JEFFERSON MEADE NELSON OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE IN NORTHWEST KENTUCKY HANCOCK OHIO IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY GRAYSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, BEDFORD, BRANDENBURG, CORYDON, CYNTHIANA, ELIZABETHTOWN, ENGLISH, FRANKFORT, GEORGETOWN, HARDINSBURG, HARTFORD, HAWESVILLE, JASPER, JEFFERSONVILLE, LA GRANGE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEITCHFIELD, LEWISPORT, LOUISVILLE, MADISON, NEW ALBANY, NEW CASTLE, PAOLI, SALEM, SCOTTSBURG, SHELBYVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, TAYLORSVILLE, AND TELL CITY.