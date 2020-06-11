The stay-at-home orders with COVID-19 shut the doors of area libraries for several weeks. Here is a roundup of where the libraries are now and what they are offering. If you have more information about local libraries, email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
Jeffersonville Township Library Reopening
Beginning Monday, June 15, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, which includes both the main library in Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Branch Library, will reopen to the public for limited “Grab and Go” services with a restricted number of people allowed in the buildings at one time.
The computer labs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one hour of use. The Makerspace and Indiana Room at the main library will be available by appointment only. Library hours for both locations will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library will continue to provide the services that are already in place. The book drops are open and patrons are encouraged to return items now. The library will continue curbside service, document service, and free Wi-Fi in the parking lots at both locations. Meeting rooms remain closed until further notice.
For more information, go to jefflibrary.org. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Branch Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville.
Join Carnegie Center for Arts and History discussion
Join Dr. Eileen Yanoviak, director of the Carnegie Center for Art and History, a branch of the Floyd County Library, for a discussion via Zoom about Nineteenth-Century American landscape. The discussion will be Wednesday, June 17. In the 1800s, no other nation had the diversity of natural resources and seemingly boundless prospect as the young United States. Artists captured the optimism, awe, and opportunity of the landscape in paintings and popular imagery. This brief survey of American landscape painting of the 1800s will explore the major themes, styles, artists, and problematic histories that document the transformation of the land. This talk will include important regional artists, such as New Albany’s George W. Morrison. Dr. Yanoviak’s expertise is 19th Century American art, with an emphasis in landscape. She is on the board of the Southeastern College Art Conference and serves on the Local Arrangement Committee of the Southeastern Museums Conference.
This talk is free, but registration is required: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6766251. For questions, contact info@carnegiecenter.org.
Charlestown-Clark County Public Library
The Charlestown and Sellersburg Libraries are open with limited schedule and services. The hours are Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Starting June 15, all five branch locations, (Charlestown, Sellersburg, Borden, Henryville, New Washington) will be open to the public with regular business hours.
To maintain social distancing, fewer computers will be available for public use. Computer use will be by appointment only, so call ahead to schedule. Patrons will have 45 minutes to use the computer at the scheduled time. Tables and chairs will be spaced to allow social distancing.
All puppets, puzzles, and other toys are unavailable for the time being. Curbside book and document services will still be offered at this time for convenience. The library encourages patrons to enter the library and get what is needed as quickly as possible so others can use the library services safely according to social distancing guidelines. Book returns should continue to be placed in the book drops on the outside of the buildings.
For more information call 812-256-3337.
Children and parents can attend the in-person Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months), and Storyhour (ages 3-5). These programs will be four weeks in July beginning July 6. Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041. Registration for these programs has begun.
Carnegie Center for Arts Programs
To serve students during distance learning, the Carnegie Center has launched a totally virtual Historian for a Day program with a custom website, videos, art activity, and live interactive storytelling session. Students will learn about the Underground Railroad and discover the story of Lucy Higgs Nichols, a celebrated Civil War nurse who escaped enslavement. Based on our permanent exhibition, Remembered: The Life of Lucy Higgs Nichols, experience is completely free.
Other programs include:
• Pre-K Storytime and Art Adventures with Ms. Eileen
Tuesdays, 10 to 11 a.m. Live Via Zoom!
Each class features one book and one art activity led live by Carnegie Director Ms. Eileen. Projects are best for ages 4 to 6 with accompanying adult. You will need a mobile device, iPad, or computer with audio and microphone capability. Once you’re registered a Zoom link will be sent to your email address.
For more information, go to: http://floydlibrary.org/curbside-service-blog/
Virtual jazz concert
Join The Carnegie Center with legendary jazz musician Jamey Aebersold and his band for a virtual jazz concert! Relax with some great American music, all from the comfort of your home. In the words of Aebersold, “Jazz is ever new. Never old. Jazz equals freedom.” The concert will be June 15 at noon on YouTubeLive.
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet consists of Jamey Aebersold on sax, Gabe Evens on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass and Jonathan Higgins on drums. Tune in here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mcxek7x71XM. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.org.
Virtual Adult Oil Painting
Carnegie Center for Arts & History will offer a virtual adult oil painting class, 1 to 2 p.m., June 23. The class, live vis Zoom will be Into the Landscape with Celia Kelly.
Free, but registration is required. Go to https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6757075.
Roaring Past Your 20s
Carnegie Center for Arts & History will offer a virtual program, Roaring Past Your 20s: On Finding Yourself In Your Own Time and Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God. The program will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.
Free, but registration is required. Go to https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6765356. For questions, contact info@carnegiecenter.org
Virtual Cultural Pass
The 2020 Virtual Cultural Pass offers families in Southern Indiana with children ages 0-21 access to participate in arts and cultural activities free through Aug. 8, 2020. The Carnegie Center for Art and History, along with more than 60 other venues region-wide are participating. As a branch of the The Floyd County Library, the Carnegie Center for Art and History supports the growth and creativity of an engaged, informed, and connected community. Through Cultural Pass, participants will have access to unique and exclusive art and history-inspired activities created by Carnegie educators.
The purpose of the program is to inspire, to explore, to discover. This year, the program is going virtual, which means families can access the content over and over again throughout the summer from their homes. Created from Vision Louisville, the Cultural Pass is an innovative initiative to promote art and culture and improve summer learning in the community. Nearly 240,000 passes have been issued since it began in 2014.
Families must go to their local library’s website and follow their link to sign up for the 2020 Virtual Cultural Pass and the Summer Reading Program. Families will not receive paper passes as in previous years. This year, all the activities will be accessed by the library’s software after signing up.
Participating Libraries include:
Jeffersonville Township Public Library https://jefflibrary.org/
Charlestown-Clark County Public Library http://clarkco.lib.in.us/
Floyd County Library http://floydlibrary.org/
Harrison County Public Library https://hcpl.lib.in.us/
