SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System has announced that the Summer Reading Program is still happening. Registration begins June 1, using the library’s new Beanstack App or by picking up a reading sheet at any branch libraries. The library will also offer 4 weeks of “virtual” programs for pre-K through fifth-graders.
Each week beginning June 1, parents and kids can come to the library and pick up a different DIY puppet-making kit. These programs were prepared and presented by Squallis Puppeteers.
In July the Library will host in-person Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months), and Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) for 4 weeks beginning July 6. Visit the library’s website, www.clarkco.lib.in.us, for dates and times or call your local branch library: Charlestown, 812-256-3337; Sellersburg, 812-246-4493; Henryville, 812-294-4246; New Washington, 812-293-4577; and Borden, 812-258-9041.
