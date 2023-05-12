SOUTHERN INDIANA – LifeSpan Resources celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday at Indiana University Southeast with drinks, music and a presentation about the organization.
In 1973, Warren Nash and Richard Vissing, the then-mayors of New Albany and Jeffersonville respectively, formed a committee to develop a nutrition program for the elderly residents of Clark and Floyd counties.
This was the beginning of LifeSpan, though at the time it went under the name of The South Central Indiana Council for the Aging & Aged. After a planning grant for $18,000 was awarded to the organization, they were able to also service Scott and Harrison counties.
Since then, LifeSpan has grown into a $9 million agency and provides programs such as Senior Games Gang, Voice and Vino and more.
“In 2017, I was told that LifeSpan Resources was the best kept secret… after I started for a while, I began to realize the impact that the agency made on the lives of so many people in Southern Indiana,” said Lora Clark, LifeSpan’s CEO. “I set out to change that perception.”
Services LifeSpan offers include aging and disability resources, transportation, in home care, Medicaid waivers and more. For more information on LifeSpan and their resources, visit https://www.lsr14.org/.
Ron Grooms, a former state senator for District 46, owned and worked at a pharmacy and became involved with at home health care.
“In the early 1970s… nursing homes were becoming relevant as the aging population was increasing,” Grooms said. “The choice became stay at home or go to a nursing home.”
During the early days of LifeSpan, Groom worked with the organization to help build the needs of the hometown patients, such as reimbursement and coverage of supplies and equipment. Doing such was an obstacle for good patient care.
In 2022, LifeSpan was able to raise nearly $150,000 at the Voice and Vino event at the Caesars Southern Indiana, provided 1,024 units of evidence-based health and wellness programs, provided 7,603 medical trips, and more.
With their in-home services, they provided 187,290 units of services, which includes attendant care, home delivered meals, respite care and more to help clients in their home and remain independent.
Former LifeSpan Director, Keith Stormes, was unable to make it to the celebration on Thursday, but speaking on his behalf was state Rep. Ed Clere.
“All of this started from a groundswell of community concern over the lack of systems for the elderly in regard to their nutrition,” Clere stated on behalf of Stormes. “This prompted New Albany’s then mayor, Warren Nash, and the local council on aging to apply for and receive a grant, which was the birth of our nutrition program.”
