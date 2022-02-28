NEW ALBANY — This March, LifeSpan Resources, the Area 14 Agency on Aging in Southern Indiana, joins the Administration for Community Living and senior nutrition service providers across the country to celebrate nutrition awareness day (March 16) and the 50th anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program.
Since 1972, the Senior Nutrition Program has supported nutrition services for older adults. Funded by the Older Americans Act, senior nutrition programs serve as hubs for older adults (60 and older) to access nutritious meals and other vital services that strengthen social connections and promote health and well-being. LifeSpan Resources operates six of these congregate nutrition centers in Southern Indiana.
Senior nutrition is now more important than ever. Each year in the U.S., up to half of adults age 65 and older are at risk of malnutrition, and more than 10 million face hunger. In communities throughout the U.S. – including our own – older adults sometimes lack access to the high-quality, nutritious food they need to remain healthy and independent.
As part of the Senior Nutrition Program network, LifeSpan Resources helps older adults in the community by providing nutritious well-balanced meals in congregate centers, as well as through the agency’s Meals To Go! service for seniors who are homebound. The program also offers nutrition education, socialization activities and evidence-based health and wellness workshops. LifeSpan Resources also provides connections to home and community-based services that support independence and overall well-being, serving over 3,500 individuals each year in a four-county service area that includes Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Scott counties.
For 50 years, senior nutrition services have helped create healthy, strong communities where all members can flourish regardless of their age. That’s why nutrition programs recognize this milestone anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program and its tremendous impact on the health and well-being of older adults across the country.
On Wednesday, March 16, LifeSpan Resources will host a nutrition awareness day and 50th Anniversary celebration at each congregate center by providing a special well-balanced meal, nutrition education, and presentations by local elected officials and dignitaries. Everyone age 60+ is invited to join the program or just come for a meal on this day (reservations are required).
LifeSpan Resources’ Senior Nutrition Program is administered through six nutrition centers in Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Scott Counties. Meals for the homebound are delivered weekdays through the agency’s Meals To Go! program. All meals are prepared by Masterson’s Catering of Louisville. For information on the nutrition program or to participate in Nutrition Awareness Day on March 16, 2022, please contact Ramona Miller, Director of Nutrition at: rmiller@lsr14.org or visit www.lsr14.org
Reservations are required by noon on Friday, March 11. Donations of $2.50 per meal are appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.