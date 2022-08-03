NEW ALBANY — LifeSpan Resources’ fuel costs have doubled this summer compared to last year as the New Albany-based nonprofit offers transportation services for community members in need.
The Duke Energy Foundation is providing the nonprofit an $11,000 grant for its “Rides to Go!” program. Ramona Miller, nutrition and transportation director for LifeSpan Resources, said the grant will cover a month of fuel.
“It’s wonderful to have a month of fuel paid for,” she said. “Our fuel bill for last month was $12,000. Last June, it was $6,000.”
Lisa Brones Huber, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy in Southern Indiana, said the foundation is proud to support LifeSpan Resources with the grant.
“We know they are having increasing costs, and we’re happy to help fund their transportation needs,” she said. “We just want to make sure they’re able to continue the great mission they do in making sure those seniors get out and get to their appointments, whether that’s the doctor, mental health, social visits — it’s all important to support the seniors in whatever needs they might have.”
The nonprofit offers transportation Monday through Friday for Floyd, Clark, Harrison and Scott counties. It provided almost 20,000 rides last fiscal year for almost 500 clients, and 12 vehicles are on the road throughout the day, Miller said.
Some of vehicles travel 200 miles a day, so high gas prices add up, she said.
“We had to actually increase our credit limit with our gas cards for our vehicles, because they said, you’re getting really close to your max,” Miller said.
LifeSpan Resources offers rides to medical appointments, whether that is dialysis, cancer treatment or tests at the hospital. Clients are also given rides to the grocery, banks, restaurants and nursing homes to visit family members, according to Miller.
The nonprofit offers services for Medicaid patients, as well as private pay for transportation services. Seniors and disabled residents are among the program’s clients.
John Ritchey, a resident at Providence assisted living facility in New Albany, is one of the “Rides to Go!” clients. He is transported three times a week to and from his dialysis appointments.
John’s son, David Ritchey, said the program is a big help for the family. His father has to be at his dialysis appointments at 6 a.m., and David was driving him before they started using the “Rides to Go!” program.
His father is in a wheelchair, and LifeSpan Resources offers wheelchair-accessible vehicles with ramps.
Lora Clark, CEO of LifeSpan Resources, said she is “so appreciative” of the Duke Energy Foundation’s support, noting that transportation access is one of the biggest needs in the community.
“People just don’t have transportation to get things that are basic human needs — food, water and medicines and stuff like that — so it’s just a huge community benefit,” she said.
Melissa Richardson, director of development at LifeSpan Resources, said it’s been “difficult to maintain at our positive levels in our budgets when fuel increases 100% over the past few months.”
“We don’t want to have to lessen our trips at all for any of our patients and our clients, so this will go a long way to be able to continue and maintain all those trips,” she said.
