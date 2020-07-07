As a nationwide blood shortage continues, LifeSpan Resources is continuing all scheduled blood drives throughout the pandemic.
The next scheduled blood drive will be at the New Albany YMCA on Thursday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Blood drive participants can ensure that blood products are available to all patients in time of need. In addition, the American Red Cross recently announced that they will be testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days of donating in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To schedule a donation time, log onto RedCrossBlood.org.
Carnegie Center open to the public
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, a branch of the Floyd County Library, is now open to the public with temporary hours Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Carnegie Center will offer limited access to gallery spaces to observe safe social distancing in accordance with CDC recommendations and Floyd County Library policies.
Visitors can be prepared for the following to insure the safety of patrons and staff:
• Masks will be required, and social distancing enforced.
• There will be limits on the number of people allowed in the Carnegie’s ongoing exhibitions, Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage: Men and Women of the Underground Railroad and Remembered: The Life of Lucy Higgs Nichols. Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Both the main galleries, featuring the contemporary art exhibition Permanent and Natural and the Sally Newkirk Gallery, featuring Boundary Breakers: Letty Walter and the BPW Hoosiers Softball Team will be accessible.
• The children’s Tinkerspace is temporarily closed.
• Free art kits for children and adults will be available and may correspond with virtual classes. (While supplies last.)
• All programs will continue to be offered virtually until further notice.
• Should the main galleries exceed 50 percent capacity, visitors may be asked to wait outside.
The staff of the Carnegie Center for Art and History look forward to welcoming the community back to experience history and be inspired by contemporary art. For exhibition details and a full list of virtual programs, visit carnegiecenter.org.
Crusade For Children Support Drive
This Sunday July 12, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., a fundraiser at Chicago City Pizza, 2601 Charlestown Road, New Albany, will benefit the New Albany Fire Department's Crusade For Children campaign. Order your pizza and a portion of your bill will go to the crusade. Also, there will be firefighters and volunteers taking donations for the crusade.
Legal Question
The Pro Bono Program will sponsor a Talk to a Lawyer Call-in on Tuesday, July 21 between 4 and 6 p.m. This is a telephone telephone conference only, 812-288-8002. No appointment is necessary.
Dancing With Stars postponed
Hosparus Health Southern Indiana has decided to postpone the signature fundraiser, Dancing with Our Southern Indiana Stars, which is usually in September. It has been rescheduled for spring. The new date is Tuesday, April 13, 2021. It will be at Huber's Orchard and Winery.
Indiana Connections Academy
More than 750 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy as part of the Class of 2020. The majority of graduates, 66%, plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additional graduates have plans to attend vocational training programs (10%), join the military (2%) or enter the workforce directly upon graduation (18%).
• Charlestown graduates: Ryan Case, Stephanie Mora, Maria Sotelo-Sanchez, Gracie Cox, Katelyn Gorman and Jarrett Roberts..
• Clarksville graduates: Makayla Casey, Ariana Corbett and Olivia Zimmerman.
• Floyd Central graduate: Courtney McDermott.
• Georgetown graduate: Kaleigh Houchins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.