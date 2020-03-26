NEW ALBANY — LifeSpan Resources Meals on Wheels program is ready to help community members age 60 and older in Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Scott counties who are experiencing difficulty obtaining food and/or cooking meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All meals are delivered to individual’s homes weekly in seven packs of frozen, microwaveable sealed meals. All meals include liquid pints of milk. Meals are prepared at Masterson’s Catering in Louisville following all sanitary USDA guidelines.
In addition, all the meals are nutritionally balanced to meet the Indiana FSSA required daily intakes. LifeSpan’s meal on wheels program, Meals to Go!, is free to eligible individuals but donations are greatly appreciated.
Other LifeSpan services for the elderly and disabled are continuing to operate, including transportation for trips to medical appointments and to the grocery. In-home services may also be available.
To obtain information please call LifeSpan at 812-948-8330 and ask to speak to an Options Counselor. Referrals for services can also be made through our web site: www.lsr14.org.
