SOUTHERN INDIANA – Red Flag laws, active shooter scenarios and mental health will be among the topics covered in a community forum beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
LifeSpring Health Systems is hosting the free virtual event titled A Community Conversation on Gun Violence. It stems from last week’s mass shooting in Louisville that resulted in multiple injuries and the deaths of five people.
“Certainly being close to something traumatic like that really raises the question of how our community handles firearm safety, and how we can make sure our community is safe,” said Beth Keeney, president and CEO of LifeSpring Health.
The organization sought to bring together experts to speak about the risks of not just mass shootings, but suicide and other violence. Several panelists are slated to speak and answer questions.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel will discuss the physical impacts of gun violence. A social worker will talk about behavior issues and warning signs. A representative of the Jeffersonville Police Department will discuss active shooter scenarios and what businesses and families should do to prepare for such situations.
Tish Frederick, founder of Beautiful As You Are, or BAYA, will talk about how to connect disenfranchised youth with the community.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane will take part in the forum to detail existing Indiana gun laws. He said last year’s repeal by Indiana lawmakers of the permit requirement for carrying a handgun will be among the topics he covers Tuesday.
Lane said he will approach the forum with the intent of informing the public about rules and rights.
“I’m not going to take a position politically, that’s not my job. My job is to follow the laws in front of us,” Lane said.
There are two primary categories for gun violence from the prosecutorial side, he continued. The first is the use of guns by people to commit crimes, for which Lane said he maintains a “very hard stance.”
There’s also people who don’t necessarily have criminal intent but are struggling with mental illness.
“That’s why you have the Red Flag law,” Lane said. “That’s where it comes upon families, mostly families, to really take a hard look if they have a family member that’s struggling.”
There are laws and ways to help families ensure a person gets proper medical attention if they’re dealing with a mental health issue, Lane said, adding that’s one of the topics he plans to cover Tuesday.
The issue of gun violence is complex and the panel includes experts from multiple backgrounds, Lane continued.
“I think the key to all of this is, everybody wants a simple answer, right, and unfortunately, there’s not one simple answer,” he said.
“We want to protect liberty but we also have to balance that with protecting the community and individuals.”
It’s also important to be factual when discussing gun violence, Keeney said. Behavioral health is often faulted when mass shootings occurred, but statistically, those dealing with such issues are more likely to be victims than perpetrators, she said.
“There are multiple aspects of the mental health piece to discuss,” Keeney said. “There’s the emotional response that people in the community can have to something like this and also ensuring that people are in a safe situation and are not in a situation to inflict harm on themselves and others.”
Since the onset of COVID-19, Keeney said LifeSpring has seen an uptick in requests for services. She said Tuesday’s community conversation will hopefully build resiliency in dealing with such a difficult situation while also unveiling that there are people ready to help those in need.
“If someone is concerned about a loved one or maybe they have concerns about suicidality or about someone harming someone else, encourage them to seek help,” Keeney said. “This is a medical emergency just as if they’re having a heart attack and there are many resources available in the community to help.”
Tuesday’s forum will be livestreamed and the link can be accessed by visiting LifeSpring’s Facebook page. The forum will be recorded so that it can be viewed at later times for those who can’t watch the live event.
For information on services for behavioral health, addiction and primary care, visit lifespringhealthsystems.org.
