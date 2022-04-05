CHARLESTOWN — For about five years, LifeSpring Health Systems has helped community members find important resources through an annual health fair in Clarksville.
This year, LifeSpring is expanding its outreach in Southern Indiana by offering a similar event in Charlestown. The first Multicultural Resource Fair will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Pleasant Ridge Elementary, located at 1250 Monroe St.
Like LifeSpring’s annual Clarksville fair, the upcoming Charlestown event will connect residents with local agencies offering healthcare services and other community resources.
The Clarksville event has traditionally focused on the Hispanic community, but the upcoming event will provide resources for people of different nationalities and people who speak a variety of languages.
LifeSpring Community Outreach Coordinator Malinda Mackenzie said the goal is to break down barriers that may exist for community members, whether it is language or challenges of finding insurance coverage.
More than 30 agencies will be represented at the upcoming fair, and more than 20 interpreters will be available to translate for multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese and Filipino, she said.
After attending the annual Clarksville event, a local resident had expressed a need for a similar fair in the Charlestown community, and Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges reached out to LifeSpring about her interest in having an event in the city, according to Mackenzie.
The event was organized in coordination with Greater Clark County Schools.
Mackenzie recalled a conversation with a woman from the Philippines who was unable to fill out important paperwork to receive services due to being unable to read the documents.
“There are barriers with lots of different cultures in the community, and we wanted to try to help them with that,” Mackenzie said.
In addition to interpreters, “navigators” will also be available at the Charlestown fair to direct people to the services and resources they need.
“If people don’t have insurance, that’s a real barrier, and they don’t know where to go,” Mackenzie said. “If they are not here legally, those boundaries are there. Our team of navigators will help them to the right resources and the right benefits.”
The fair will offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, and health screenings will be available to check blood pressure, glucose levels and more.
Marie’s Place in Sellersburg and the Barber Academy in Jeffersonville will provide free haircuts for attendees, and the fair will offer food and free shaved ice. Door prizes and gift card drawings will take place throughout the event.
The fair will include representatives from agencies such as Clark Memorial Health, Community Action of Southern Indiana, Ireland Home Based Services, Greater North Clark Health Foundation, Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.